clip art gymnastics

Youth

USTA Power Tumbling

At Oskaloosa

MOSER RESULTS

First -- Melanie Lutgen, Kennedy Collins, Ava Nolan, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Laura Pierschbacher, Lexi Opitz, Kaley Polfer, Adalyn Ostrander, Dagny Kuhlman, Lilly Shaw, Katie Lueck, Lily Harreld, Canaan Corcoran.

Second -- Makayla Gasper, Isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Savanna Lehman, Ruby west, Griffan Ostrander, Lucy Scherbring, Kena Johnson.

Third -- Megan Pierschbacher, Keely Recker, Aaliyah Corcoran, Emma Szopinski.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments