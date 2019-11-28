Youth
USTA Power Tumbling
At Oskaloosa
MOSER RESULTS
First -- Melanie Lutgen, Kennedy Collins, Ava Nolan, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Laura Pierschbacher, Lexi Opitz, Kaley Polfer, Adalyn Ostrander, Dagny Kuhlman, Lilly Shaw, Katie Lueck, Lily Harreld, Canaan Corcoran.
Second -- Makayla Gasper, Isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Savanna Lehman, Ruby west, Griffan Ostrander, Lucy Scherbring, Kena Johnson.
Third -- Megan Pierschbacher, Keely Recker, Aaliyah Corcoran, Emma Szopinski.
