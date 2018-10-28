Youth
USTA Power Tumbling
At Woodhull, Ill.
MOSER RESULTS
1st -- Reagan Brown, Taylor mullis, Christina Engelmann, Hannabelle Erickson, Tucker Erickson, Allysa Sadewasser, Savanna Lehman, Kaley Polfer, Delaney Brown, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Laura Pierschbacher, Mattie Johnson, Lainey Payne.
2nd -- Kennedy Collins, Carley Hillebrand, Kennedi Bevans, Elyse Konrardy, Brynn Burlage, Chloe Smith, Adalyn Ostrander, Lucas Sadewasser, Paislee Hansel, Madelyn Bockenstedt.
3rd -- Paige Kremer, isabel Lutgen, Madelyn Troester, Ella Oberbreckling, Madelyn Payne, Sydney Ketels.
4th -- Marilynn Shannon, Libby Burkle, Morie Johnson, Ella Digmann.
5th -- Amiya Birkel, Kallyn Henney, Makenna Payne, Peyton Spahr, Hadlee Erickson.
6th -- Megan Pierschbacher.
