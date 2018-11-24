Youth
USTA Power Tumbling
At Rock Island, Ill.
MOSER RESULTS
1st -- Emma Oberbroeckling, Ava Nolan, Kaydence Ahart, Tucker Erickson, Kennedi Bevans, Elizabeth Recker, Aubrey Wilson, Kadee Batterson, Leigha Hinrichs, Madilyn Payne, Sydney Ketels, Vivian Clar.
2nd -- Carter Phillips, Annie gulick, Kendall Wagner, Ella Oberbreckling, Makenna Payne, Georgia Werger, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Laura Pierschbacher, Emi Harmon, Lucas Sadewasser, Lainey Payne, Rylee Whittaker, Kennedi Benesh.
3rd -- Isabel Lutgen, Allysa Sadewasser, Kylee McElmeel, Jessica Kracke, Carlee Batterson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.