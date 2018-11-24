Try 3 months for $3
clip art gymnastics

Youth

USTA Power Tumbling

At Rock Island, Ill.

MOSER RESULTS

1st -- Emma Oberbroeckling, Ava Nolan, Kaydence Ahart, Tucker Erickson, Kennedi Bevans, Elizabeth Recker, Aubrey Wilson, Kadee Batterson, Leigha Hinrichs, Madilyn Payne, Sydney Ketels, Vivian Clar.

2nd -- Carter Phillips, Annie gulick, Kendall Wagner, Ella Oberbreckling, Makenna Payne, Georgia Werger, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Laura Pierschbacher, Emi Harmon, Lucas Sadewasser, Lainey Payne, Rylee Whittaker, Kennedi Benesh.

3rd -- Isabel Lutgen, Allysa Sadewasser, Kylee McElmeel, Jessica Kracke, Carlee Batterson.

