Youth

USTA Power Tumbling

At Oskaloosa

MOSER RESULTS

First -- Ava Nolan, Kennedi Bevans, Elizabeth Recker, Kelsey Kremer, Aubrey Wilson, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Laura Pierschbacher, Phillip Johnson, Colton Wissmiller, Mattie Johnson, Dagny Kuhlman, Kennedi Benesh.

Second -- Isabel lutgen, Isabella Johnson, Kaydence Ahart, Kyle Peck, Kreighton Peck, Autumn Domeyer, Lexi Opitz, Ella Oberbreckling, Ella Digmann, Leigha Hinrichs, Kael Peck, Abigayle Johnson, Kennedy Duddeck.

Third -- Melanie lutgen, Kendall Wagner, Madelyn pope, Morie Johnson.

