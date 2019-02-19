Youth
USTA Power Tumbling
At Oskaloosa
MOSER RESULTS
First -- Ava Nolan, Kennedi Bevans, Elizabeth Recker, Kelsey Kremer, Aubrey Wilson, Aaliyah Rosenthal, Laura Pierschbacher, Phillip Johnson, Colton Wissmiller, Mattie Johnson, Dagny Kuhlman, Kennedi Benesh.
Second -- Isabel lutgen, Isabella Johnson, Kaydence Ahart, Kyle Peck, Kreighton Peck, Autumn Domeyer, Lexi Opitz, Ella Oberbreckling, Ella Digmann, Leigha Hinrichs, Kael Peck, Abigayle Johnson, Kennedy Duddeck.
Third -- Melanie lutgen, Kendall Wagner, Madelyn pope, Morie Johnson.
