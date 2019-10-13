Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Houston Open

Sunday

At The Golf Club of Houston

Humble, Texas

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,441, Par: 72

Final

a-amateur

Lanto Griffin;66-74-65-69;—;274

Scott Harrington;69-67-72-67;—;275

Mark Hubbard;68-69-69-69;—;275

Harris English;70-72-69-66;—;277

Talor Gooch;64-72-72-69;—;277

Carlos Ortiz;70-67-71-69;—;277

Sepp Straka;65-71-72-69;—;277

Xinjun Zhang;67-76-68-66;—;277

Chad Campbell;70-72-68-68;—;278

Bud Cauley;72-69-70-67;—;278

Stewart Cink;70-68-71-69;—;278

Denny McCarthy;71-72-66-69;—;278

Bronson Burgoon;69-73-71-66;—;279

Beau Hossler;70-69-68-72;—;279

Doc Redman;71-72-69-67;—;279

Cameron Tringale;68-71-68-72;—;279

Austin Cook;64-74-70-72;—;280

Peter Malnati;69-65-73-73;—;280

Maverick McNealy;68-74-73-65;—;280

Brandon Wu;69-70-69-72;—;280

Kyle Stanley;70-71-70-70;—;281

Boo Weekley;70-73-71-67;—;281

Ryan Armour;70-74-67-71;—;282

Cameron Champ;69-75-71-67;—;282

James Hahn;69-73-72-68;—;282

Kramer Hickok;68-73-69-72;—;282

Andy Zhang;68-73-73-68;—;282

Ricky Barnes;71-73-73-66;—;283

Zac Blair;68-76-72-67;—;283

Luke List;71-73-73-66;—;283

Brendon Todd;76-67-74-66;—;283

Matt Every;70-72-70-71;—;283

Michael Gligic;67-75-74-67;—;283

Russell Knox;71-70-71-71;—;283

Tyler McCumber;66-74-73-70;—;283

Sebastian Munoz;70-74-72-67;—;283

Wes Roach;69-68-72-74;—;283

Sam Ryder;70-69-72-72;—;283

Scottie Scheffler;69-74-69-71;—;283

Robert Streb;72-68-72-71;—;283

Nick Watney;67-73-74-69;—;283

Brice Garnett;71-72-70-71;—;284

Brian Gay;69-74-69-72;—;284

Martin Laird;70-73-74-67;—;284

Champions Tour

SAS Championship

Sunday

At Prestonwood Country Club

Cary, N.C.

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 7,237, Par: 72

Jerry Kelly;68-67-65;—;200

David McKenzie;69-69-63;—;201

Woody Austin;67-67-71;—;205

Doug Barron;66-68-71;—;205

David Toms;71-68-66;—;205

Chris DiMarco;70-69-67;—;206

Gene Sauers;69-69-68;—;206

Stephen Ames;71-66-70;—;207

Joe Durant;71-69-67;—;207

Retief Goosen;69-68-70;—;207

Scott McCarron;73-67-67;—;207

Bob Estes;70-69-69;—;208

Gibby Gilbert III;70-71-67;—;208

Jeff Maggert;73-66-69;—;208

Rocco Mediate;71-68-69;—;208

Rod Pampling;69-69-70;—;208

Tim Petrovic;69-71-68;—;208

Marco Dawson;70-71-68;—;209

Brandt Jobe;72-71-66;—;209

Tommy Armour III;70-72-68;—;210

Ken Duke;71-67-72;—;210

Glen Day;71-69-71;—;211

Bernhard Langer;69-69-73;—;211

Scott Parel;73-69-69;—;211

Paul Broadhurst;75-71-66;—;212

Steve Flesch;73-66-73;—;212

Skip Kendall;72-70-70;—;212

Bart Bryant;71-72-70;—;213

Tom Byrum;74-71-68;—;213

Fred Couples;74-70-69;—;213

Mike Goodes;75-68-70;—;213

Jay Haas;75-67-71;—;213

Billy Mayfair;71-71-71;—;213

Vijay Singh;68-74-71;—;213

Jeff Sluman;76-71-66;—;213

Billy Andrade;74-69-71;—;214

Russ Cochran;73-68-73;—;214

Lee Janzen;69-73-72;—;214

Davis Love III;73-70-71;—;214

Colin Montgomerie;69-77-68;—;214

John Riegger;73-71-70;—;214

Jerry Smith;74-72-68;—;214

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments