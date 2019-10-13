PGA Tour
Houston Open
Sunday
At The Golf Club of Houston
Humble, Texas
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,441, Par: 72
Final
a-amateur
Lanto Griffin;66-74-65-69;—;274
Scott Harrington;69-67-72-67;—;275
Mark Hubbard;68-69-69-69;—;275
Harris English;70-72-69-66;—;277
Talor Gooch;64-72-72-69;—;277
Carlos Ortiz;70-67-71-69;—;277
Sepp Straka;65-71-72-69;—;277
Xinjun Zhang;67-76-68-66;—;277
Chad Campbell;70-72-68-68;—;278
Bud Cauley;72-69-70-67;—;278
Stewart Cink;70-68-71-69;—;278
Denny McCarthy;71-72-66-69;—;278
Bronson Burgoon;69-73-71-66;—;279
Beau Hossler;70-69-68-72;—;279
Doc Redman;71-72-69-67;—;279
Cameron Tringale;68-71-68-72;—;279
Austin Cook;64-74-70-72;—;280
Peter Malnati;69-65-73-73;—;280
Maverick McNealy;68-74-73-65;—;280
Brandon Wu;69-70-69-72;—;280
Kyle Stanley;70-71-70-70;—;281
Boo Weekley;70-73-71-67;—;281
Ryan Armour;70-74-67-71;—;282
Cameron Champ;69-75-71-67;—;282
James Hahn;69-73-72-68;—;282
Kramer Hickok;68-73-69-72;—;282
Andy Zhang;68-73-73-68;—;282
Ricky Barnes;71-73-73-66;—;283
Zac Blair;68-76-72-67;—;283
Luke List;71-73-73-66;—;283
Brendon Todd;76-67-74-66;—;283
Matt Every;70-72-70-71;—;283
Michael Gligic;67-75-74-67;—;283
Russell Knox;71-70-71-71;—;283
Tyler McCumber;66-74-73-70;—;283
Sebastian Munoz;70-74-72-67;—;283
Wes Roach;69-68-72-74;—;283
Sam Ryder;70-69-72-72;—;283
Scottie Scheffler;69-74-69-71;—;283
Robert Streb;72-68-72-71;—;283
Nick Watney;67-73-74-69;—;283
Brice Garnett;71-72-70-71;—;284
Brian Gay;69-74-69-72;—;284
Martin Laird;70-73-74-67;—;284
Champions Tour
SAS Championship
Sunday
At Prestonwood Country Club
Cary, N.C.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,237, Par: 72
Jerry Kelly;68-67-65;—;200
David McKenzie;69-69-63;—;201
Woody Austin;67-67-71;—;205
Doug Barron;66-68-71;—;205
David Toms;71-68-66;—;205
Chris DiMarco;70-69-67;—;206
Gene Sauers;69-69-68;—;206
Stephen Ames;71-66-70;—;207
Joe Durant;71-69-67;—;207
Retief Goosen;69-68-70;—;207
Scott McCarron;73-67-67;—;207
Bob Estes;70-69-69;—;208
Gibby Gilbert III;70-71-67;—;208
Jeff Maggert;73-66-69;—;208
Rocco Mediate;71-68-69;—;208
Rod Pampling;69-69-70;—;208
Tim Petrovic;69-71-68;—;208
Marco Dawson;70-71-68;—;209
Brandt Jobe;72-71-66;—;209
Tommy Armour III;70-72-68;—;210
Ken Duke;71-67-72;—;210
Glen Day;71-69-71;—;211
Bernhard Langer;69-69-73;—;211
Scott Parel;73-69-69;—;211
Paul Broadhurst;75-71-66;—;212
Steve Flesch;73-66-73;—;212
Skip Kendall;72-70-70;—;212
Bart Bryant;71-72-70;—;213
Tom Byrum;74-71-68;—;213
Fred Couples;74-70-69;—;213
Mike Goodes;75-68-70;—;213
Jay Haas;75-67-71;—;213
Billy Mayfair;71-71-71;—;213
Vijay Singh;68-74-71;—;213
Jeff Sluman;76-71-66;—;213
Billy Andrade;74-69-71;—;214
Russ Cochran;73-68-73;—;214
Lee Janzen;69-73-72;—;214
Davis Love III;73-70-71;—;214
Colin Montgomerie;69-77-68;—;214
John Riegger;73-71-70;—;214
Jerry Smith;74-72-68;—;214
