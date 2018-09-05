Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

Double eagle

MIKE REMETCH scored a double eagle on the 504 yard, Par 5 at the Irv Warren Golf Course Tuesday. Witnesses were Steve Dahl and Gary Dahl.

