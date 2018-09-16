Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

The Evian Championship

Sunday

At Evian Resort GC

Evian-les-Bains, France

Purse: $3.85 million

Yardage: 6,523, Par: 71

Final leaders

Angela Stanford;72-64-68-68;—;272

Austin Ernst;66-70-69-68;—;273

Mo Martin;68-66-69-70;—;273

Sei Young Kim;69-68-64-72;—;273

Amy Olson;69-65-65-74;—;273

Ryann O'Toole;68-74-63-69;—;274

Jeongeun Lee;72-66-67-69;—;274

Jessica Korda;69-71-67-68;—;275

Inbee Park;68-69-67-71;—;275

Lydia Ko;72-70-67-67;—;276

Brooke M. Henderson;67-69-72-68;—;276

So Yeon Ryu;67-69-72-68;—;276

Katherine Kirk;68-73-66-69;—;276

Mi Hyang Lee;68-66-73-69;—;276

Wei-Ling Hsu;69-67-69-72;—;277

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge Scores

Sunday

At Warwick Hills GC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,127, Par 72

Final

Paul Broadhurst;67-68-66;—;201

Brandt Jobe;65-71-67;—;203

Tom Lehman;67-67-70;—;204

Mark O'Meara;71-64-69;—;204

Rocco Mediate;70-69-66;—;205

Gene Sauers;72-67-66;—;205

David Toms;67-70-68;—;205

Web.com

Boise Open

Sunday

At Hillcrest Country Club

Boise, Idaho

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 6,880, Par 71

Final

Sangmoon Bae, $180,000;65-67-67-66;—;265

Anders Albertson, $74,667;68-67-69-62;—;266

Roger Sloan, $74,667;69-69-65-63;—;266

Adam Schenk, $74,667;71-67-64-64;—;266

Roberto Diaz, $40,000;68-66-65-68;—;267

Michael Thompson, $36,000;67-68-68-65;—;268

Max Homa, $33,500;68-66-66-69;—;269

Scott Pinckney, $31,000;66-70-63-71;—;270

College women

Division III Classic

At Lake City, Minn.

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Carleton 297-307 -- 604, 2. St. Benedict 312-311 -- 623, T3. Wartburg 327-311 -- 638, T3. Wisconsin-Stout 320-318 -- 638, 5. Gustavus Adolphus 315-325 -- 640, 6. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 329-320 -- 649, 7. St. Catherine 333-321 -- 654, 8. St. Olaf 336-325 -- 661, 9. St. Thomas 335-330 -- 665, 10. Bethel 331-336 -- 667, T11. Luther 343-333 -- 676, T11. Central 346-330 -- 676, 13. Wisconsin-Eau Claire 347-348 -- 695.

Medalist -- Madison McCambridge (Wisconsin-Stout) 71-72 -- 143.

Wartburg -- 5. Brooke Klostermann 150, T14. Katie Choate 158, T24. Mackenzie Roberts 162, T38. Alisha Ford 168, T53. Victoria Speltz 173, 71. Darby Kramer 194.

