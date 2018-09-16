The Evian Championship
Sunday
At Evian Resort GC
Evian-les-Bains, France
Purse: $3.85 million
Yardage: 6,523, Par: 71
Final leaders
Angela Stanford;72-64-68-68;—;272
Austin Ernst;66-70-69-68;—;273
Mo Martin;68-66-69-70;—;273
Sei Young Kim;69-68-64-72;—;273
Amy Olson;69-65-65-74;—;273
Ryann O'Toole;68-74-63-69;—;274
Jeongeun Lee;72-66-67-69;—;274
Jessica Korda;69-71-67-68;—;275
Inbee Park;68-69-67-71;—;275
Lydia Ko;72-70-67-67;—;276
Brooke M. Henderson;67-69-72-68;—;276
So Yeon Ryu;67-69-72-68;—;276
Katherine Kirk;68-73-66-69;—;276
Mi Hyang Lee;68-66-73-69;—;276
Wei-Ling Hsu;69-67-69-72;—;277
PGA Tour Champions
The Ally Challenge Scores
Sunday
At Warwick Hills GC
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,127, Par 72
Final
Paul Broadhurst;67-68-66;—;201
Brandt Jobe;65-71-67;—;203
Tom Lehman;67-67-70;—;204
Mark O'Meara;71-64-69;—;204
Rocco Mediate;70-69-66;—;205
Gene Sauers;72-67-66;—;205
David Toms;67-70-68;—;205
Web.com
Boise Open
Sunday
At Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,880, Par 71
Final
Sangmoon Bae, $180,000;65-67-67-66;—;265
Anders Albertson, $74,667;68-67-69-62;—;266
Roger Sloan, $74,667;69-69-65-63;—;266
Adam Schenk, $74,667;71-67-64-64;—;266
Roberto Diaz, $40,000;68-66-65-68;—;267
Michael Thompson, $36,000;67-68-68-65;—;268
Max Homa, $33,500;68-66-66-69;—;269
Scott Pinckney, $31,000;66-70-63-71;—;270
College women
Division III Classic
At Lake City, Minn.
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Carleton 297-307 -- 604, 2. St. Benedict 312-311 -- 623, T3. Wartburg 327-311 -- 638, T3. Wisconsin-Stout 320-318 -- 638, 5. Gustavus Adolphus 315-325 -- 640, 6. Wisconsin-Oshkosh 329-320 -- 649, 7. St. Catherine 333-321 -- 654, 8. St. Olaf 336-325 -- 661, 9. St. Thomas 335-330 -- 665, 10. Bethel 331-336 -- 667, T11. Luther 343-333 -- 676, T11. Central 346-330 -- 676, 13. Wisconsin-Eau Claire 347-348 -- 695.
Medalist -- Madison McCambridge (Wisconsin-Stout) 71-72 -- 143.
Wartburg -- 5. Brooke Klostermann 150, T14. Katie Choate 158, T24. Mackenzie Roberts 162, T38. Alisha Ford 168, T53. Victoria Speltz 173, 71. Darby Kramer 194.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.