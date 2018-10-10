Try 1 month for 99¢
Hole-in-one

Tom Goldsburry of Waterloo recorded a hole-in-one Monday at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida. Goldsburry used a 7-iron on the 140-yard hole No. 11. Witness: Dan Goldsburry.

