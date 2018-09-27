Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ryder Cup

Today's pairings

At Le Golf National

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71

Fourballs

1:10 a.m. — Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, vs. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, Europe.

1:25 a.m. — Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe.

1:40 a.m. — Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

1:55 a.m. — Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods, United States, vs. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.

U.S. Mid-Amateur

Men's championship

At Charlotte CC

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 71

Kevin O'Connell, Cary, N.C., def. Brett Boner, Charlotte, N.C., 4 and 3

Women's championship

At Norwood Hills CC

St. Louis

Yardage: 6,005; Par: 72

Shannon Johnson, Norton, Mass., def. Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City, 1 up.

