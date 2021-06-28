Hole-in-one
KELLY NELSON aced the 124-yard second hole at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course Friday using a 7-iron. The shot was witnessed by Brad Squires and Doug Anderson.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
KELLY NELSON aced the 124-yard second hole at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course Friday using a 7-iron. The shot was witnessed by Brad Squires and Doug Anderson.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WHAT’S UP
Prep
Northwoods League
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.