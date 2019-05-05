PGA Wells Fargo
Sunday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $7.9 million
Yardage: 7,554, Par 71
Final Leaders
Max Homa;69-63-70-67;—;269
Joel Dahmen;66-66-70-70;—;272
Justin Rose;70-67-68-68;—;273
Paul Casey;69-71-66-69;—;275
Jason Dufner;68-63-71-73;—;275
Rickie Fowler;71-70-66-68;—;275
Sergio Garcia;69-73-65-68;—;275
Rory McIlroy;66-70-68-73;—;277
Keith Mitchell;68-74-66-69;—;277
Pat Perez;69-68-66-74;—;277
Kyle Stanley;69-69-71-68;—;277
Jhonattan Vegas;72-67-69-69;—;277
Jim Knous;68-72-70-68;—;278
Seamus Power;69-68-69-72;—;278
Adam Schenk;67-74-67-70;—;278
Shawn Stefani;76-65-70-67;—;278
Vaughn Taylor;68-71-68-71;—;278
Chez Reavie;70-71-70-68;—;279
Doc Redman;70-70-67-72;—;279
Rory Sabbatini;76-66-67-70;—;279
Webb Simpson;69-73-69-68;—;279
Brendon Todd;68-70-73-68;—;279
Aaron Wise;69-70-69-71;—;279
Bud Cauley;73-70-68-69;—;280
Jason Day;68-69-74-69;—;280
Dylan Frittelli;67-74-70-69;—;280
Brian Harman;68-75-69-68;—;280
Patrick Reed;67-69-71-74;—;281
Ollie Schniederjans;74-69-68-70;—;281
Henrik Stenson;74-67-70-70;—;281
Lucas Glover;70-69-72-71;—;282
Hideki Matsuyama;73-70-70-69;—;282
Alex Prugh;73-68-71-70;—;282
Nick Watney;70-72-72-68;—;282
Cody Gribble;71-72-68-71;—;282
Sungjae Im;70-69-71-72;—;282
Martin Laird;67-71-71-73;—;282
LPGA Tour
Mediheal Championship
Sunday
At Lake Merced GC
Daly City, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,551, Par 72
Final Leaders
Sei Young Kim;72-66-68-75;—;281
Bronte Law;73-68-75-65;—;281
Jeongeun Lee;74-69-71-67;—;281
Lexi Thompson;73-70-69-71;—;283
Amy Yang;68-74-70-71;—;283
Eun-Hee Ji;67-72-73-71;—;283
Charley Hull;69-70-70-74;—;283
Marina Alex;74-72-70-68;—;284
Yu Liu;76-66-72-70;—;284
Azahara Munoz;69-73-72-70;—;284
Minjee Lee;76-69-67-72;—;284
Jenny Shin;71-73-72-69;—;285
Ryann O'Toole;73-65-77-70;—;285
Kristen Gillman;71-74-69-71;—;285
Jing Yan;73-73-71-69;—;286
Shanshan Feng;73-67-75-71;—;286
Maria Torres;69-71-71-75-286
PGA Champions
Insperity Invitational
Sunday
At The Woodlands CC
The Woodlands, Texas
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,002, Par 72
Final Leaders
Scott McCarron;67-65-67;—;199
Scott Parel;67-68-66;—;201
Lee Janzen;70-67-67;—;204
Marco Dawson;72-65-68;—;205
Paul Goydos;68-67-70;—;205
Tom Lehman;67-71-69;—;207
Jerry Kelly;69-68-71;—;208
Jeff Maggert;71-69-68;—;208
Billy Mayfair;68-71-69;—;208
Colin Montgomerie;68-68-72;—;208
Vijay Singh;70-70-68;—;208
Ken Tanigawa;68-72-68;—;208
Retief Goosen;71-70-68;—;209
Kenny Perry;70-69-70;—;209
David Frost;69-75-66;—;210
John Huston;70-71-69;—;210
Kent Jones;68-69-73;—;210
Bernhard Langer;69-70-71;—;210
David Toms;72-69-69;—;210
Clark Dennis;69-73-69;—;211
Joe Durant;71-71-69;—;211
Michael Bradley;71-68-72;—;211
Bart Bryant;69-72-70;—;211
Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-71-71;—;211
Gene Sauers;72-69-70;—;211
Kevin Sutherland;72-69-70;—;211
Web.com Nashville Open
Sunday
At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club
Nashville, Tenn.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,600, Par 72
Final Leaders
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Robby Shelton;64-73-65-71;—;273
Scottie Scheffler;68-67-74-64;—;273
Henrik Norlander;71-68-66-69;—;274
Chris Baker;69-67-70-69;—;275
Chase Seiffert;68-67-70-70;—;275
Ryan Brehm;70-65-71-70;—;276
Brian Campbell;71-67-67-71;—;276
Matthew NeSmith;68-69-71-68;—;276
Drew Weaver;69-72-66-70;—;277
Jamie Arnold;73-67-67-71;—;278
John Merrick;71-69-68-70;—;278
Garrett Osborn;67-73-70-68;—;278
Andy Zhang;72-65-69-72;—;278
Lanto Griffin;70-69-68-72;—;279
Mark Hubbard;70-66-73-70;—;279
Horacio Leon;69-68-69-73;—;279
David Lingmerth;71-71-69-68;—;279
