PGA Wells Fargo

Sunday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,554, Par 71

Final Leaders

Max Homa;69-63-70-67;—;269

Joel Dahmen;66-66-70-70;—;272

Justin Rose;70-67-68-68;—;273

Paul Casey;69-71-66-69;—;275

Jason Dufner;68-63-71-73;—;275

Rickie Fowler;71-70-66-68;—;275

Sergio Garcia;69-73-65-68;—;275

Rory McIlroy;66-70-68-73;—;277

Keith Mitchell;68-74-66-69;—;277

Pat Perez;69-68-66-74;—;277

Kyle Stanley;69-69-71-68;—;277

Jhonattan Vegas;72-67-69-69;—;277

Jim Knous;68-72-70-68;—;278

Seamus Power;69-68-69-72;—;278

Adam Schenk;67-74-67-70;—;278

Shawn Stefani;76-65-70-67;—;278

Vaughn Taylor;68-71-68-71;—;278

Chez Reavie;70-71-70-68;—;279

Doc Redman;70-70-67-72;—;279

Rory Sabbatini;76-66-67-70;—;279

Webb Simpson;69-73-69-68;—;279

Brendon Todd;68-70-73-68;—;279

Aaron Wise;69-70-69-71;—;279

Bud Cauley;73-70-68-69;—;280

Jason Day;68-69-74-69;—;280

Dylan Frittelli;67-74-70-69;—;280

Brian Harman;68-75-69-68;—;280

Patrick Reed;67-69-71-74;—;281

Ollie Schniederjans;74-69-68-70;—;281

Henrik Stenson;74-67-70-70;—;281

Lucas Glover;70-69-72-71;—;282

Hideki Matsuyama;73-70-70-69;—;282

Alex Prugh;73-68-71-70;—;282

Nick Watney;70-72-72-68;—;282

Cody Gribble;71-72-68-71;—;282

Sungjae Im;70-69-71-72;—;282

Martin Laird;67-71-71-73;—;282

LPGA Tour

Mediheal Championship

Sunday

At Lake Merced GC

Daly City, Calif.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,551, Par 72

Final Leaders

Sei Young Kim;72-66-68-75;—;281

Bronte Law;73-68-75-65;—;281

Jeongeun Lee;74-69-71-67;—;281

Lexi Thompson;73-70-69-71;—;283

Amy Yang;68-74-70-71;—;283

Eun-Hee Ji;67-72-73-71;—;283

Charley Hull;69-70-70-74;—;283

Marina Alex;74-72-70-68;—;284

Yu Liu;76-66-72-70;—;284

Azahara Munoz;69-73-72-70;—;284

Minjee Lee;76-69-67-72;—;284

Jenny Shin;71-73-72-69;—;285

Ryann O'Toole;73-65-77-70;—;285

Kristen Gillman;71-74-69-71;—;285

Jing Yan;73-73-71-69;—;286

Shanshan Feng;73-67-75-71;—;286

Maria Torres;69-71-71-75-286

PGA Champions

Insperity Invitational

Sunday

At The Woodlands CC

The Woodlands, Texas

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,002, Par 72

Final Leaders

Scott McCarron;67-65-67;—;199

Scott Parel;67-68-66;—;201

Lee Janzen;70-67-67;—;204

Marco Dawson;72-65-68;—;205

Paul Goydos;68-67-70;—;205

Tom Lehman;67-71-69;—;207

Jerry Kelly;69-68-71;—;208

Jeff Maggert;71-69-68;—;208

Billy Mayfair;68-71-69;—;208

Colin Montgomerie;68-68-72;—;208

Vijay Singh;70-70-68;—;208

Ken Tanigawa;68-72-68;—;208

Retief Goosen;71-70-68;—;209

Kenny Perry;70-69-70;—;209

David Frost;69-75-66;—;210

John Huston;70-71-69;—;210

Kent Jones;68-69-73;—;210

Bernhard Langer;69-70-71;—;210

David Toms;72-69-69;—;210

Clark Dennis;69-73-69;—;211

Joe Durant;71-71-69;—;211

Michael Bradley;71-68-72;—;211

Bart Bryant;69-72-70;—;211

Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-71-71;—;211

Gene Sauers;72-69-70;—;211

Kevin Sutherland;72-69-70;—;211

Web.com Nashville Open

Sunday

At Nashville Golf & Athletic Club

Nashville, Tenn.

Purse: $550,000

Yardage: 7,600, Par 72

Final Leaders

x-won on first playoff hole

x-Robby Shelton;64-73-65-71;—;273

Scottie Scheffler;68-67-74-64;—;273

Henrik Norlander;71-68-66-69;—;274

Chris Baker;69-67-70-69;—;275

Chase Seiffert;68-67-70-70;—;275

Ryan Brehm;70-65-71-70;—;276

Brian Campbell;71-67-67-71;—;276

Matthew NeSmith;68-69-71-68;—;276

Drew Weaver;69-72-66-70;—;277

Jamie Arnold;73-67-67-71;—;278

John Merrick;71-69-68-70;—;278

Garrett Osborn;67-73-70-68;—;278

Andy Zhang;72-65-69-72;—;278

Lanto Griffin;70-69-68-72;—;279

Mark Hubbard;70-66-73-70;—;279

Horacio Leon;69-68-69-73;—;279

David Lingmerth;71-71-69-68;—;279

