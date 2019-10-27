Clip art golf

PGA Tour

ZOZO Championship

Sunday

At Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Inzai City, Japan

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,041, Par: 70

Final Round Leaders

Tiger Woods;64-64-66-67;—;261

Hideki Matsuyama;65-67-65-67;—;264

Rory McIlroy;72-65-63-67;—;267

Sungjae Im;71-64-67-65;—;267

Gary Woodland;64-66-68-70;—;268

Billy Horschel;68-67-64-70;—;269

Corey Conners;69-64-66-70;—;269

Byeong Hun An;70-68-66-66;—;270

Charles Howell III;70-65-66-69;—;270

Danny Lee;70-65-68-68;—;271

Ryan Palmer;67-68-69-67;—;271

Xander Schauffele;68-66-65-72;—;271

Shane Lowry;71-69-67-65;—;272

Ian Poulter;71-71-64-66;—;272

Matthew Wolff;69-65-67-71;—;272

Keegan Bradley;69-63-71-69;—;272

Patrick Reed;72-68-65-68;—;273

Justin Thomas;70-69-69-65;—;273

Paul Casey;69-69-68-67;—;273

Sung Kang;67-69-70-67;—;273

Daniel Berger;67-66-70-70;—;273

Jason Day;73-66-67-68;—;274

Dylan Frittelli;71-69-67-67;—;274

Tommy Fleetwood;71-69-67-67;—;274

Adam Schenk;69-67-68-70;—;274

Collin Morikawa;71-64-69-70;—;274

Keith Mitchell;69-68-71-67;—;275

Harold Varner III;72-70-69-64;—;275

J.T. Poston;70-65-72-68;—;275

Troy Merritt;71-68-70-67;—;276

Rafa Cabrera Bello;73-66-70-67;—;276

Emiliano Grillo;69-69-68-70;—;276

LPGA

BMW Ladies Championship

At LPGA International Busan

Busan, South Korea

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,726, Par: 72

Final Round Leaders

Jang won on third playoff hole

Ha Na Jang;69-67-68-65;—;269

Danielle Kang;67-67-71-64;—;269

Amy Yang;69-69-67-67;—;272

In Gee Chun;70-69-67-70;—;276

Somi Lee;68-68-67-73;—;276

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;70-69-71-67;—;277

Min Sun5 Kim;69-70-69-69;—;277

HeeJeong Lim;68-70-69-70;—;277

Min Ji Park;72-70-69-67;—;278

Sei Young Kim;68-71-68-71;—;278

Jin Young Ko;67-69-71-71;—;278

Seung Yeon Lee;67-68-68-75;—;278

Yu Liu;68-69-71-71;—;279

So Young Lee;72-67-68-72;—;279

Su Oh;68-70-67-74;—;279

Nicole Broch Larsen;72-71-69-68;—;280

Charley Hull;73-69-69-69;—;280

Minjee Lee;66-70-73-71;—;280

Jeongeun Lee6;67-73-68-72;—;280

Hee Won Na;68-67-73-72;—;280

Jung Min Lee;69-71-72-69;—;281

Hyun Kyung Park;70-68-71-72;—;281

Lydia Ko;69-71-68-73;—;281

Mi Jung Hur;70-69-69-73;—;281

Jing Yan;70-69-69-73;—;281

Ji Hyun Kim;73-68-72-69;—;282

Ye Jin Kim;71-66-73-72;—;282

