Waterloo Open Amateur
Final results
Sunday
at Irv Warren Memorial
1. Alex Schaake;70-72-64 — 206
T2. Chris Cooksley;67-74-70 — 211
T2. Griffin Parker;69-68-74 — 211
4. Jonathan Feldick;65-71-76 — 212
5. Trey Tussey;69-72-72 — 213
6. Logan Schweinefus;76-71-67 — 214
T7. Nicholas Bonema;73-73-69 — 215
T7. Sam Sacquitne;71-74-70 — 215
9. Erik Bredesen;69-73-74 — 216
Other scores
218 — George Appleseth 76-72-60, Kevin Ault 69-73-76, Ben Bermel 70-74-74, Carter Stochl 71-73-74, Jordan Evan 72-76-70,.
219 — Tyler Breitbach 74-73-72, Ned Carter 75-71-73, Steve Cero 71-72-76, Dusty Drenth 75-71-73, Brad Shatek 74-70-75, Glenn Walls 72-71-76.
220 — Dylan Ellis 71-71-78, Braden Gaal 75-73-72, Marshal Lamb 68-78-74, Trent Lindenman 71-71-78.
222 — Jake Patterson 78-72-72.
223 — Curtis Cooksley 72-76-75, Jeff Gudenkauf 76-73-74.
224 — Kevin Alert 75-74-75, JD Goodfellow 74-73-77, Andrew Wood 73-76-75.
225 — Mike Sawyer 74-73-78, Doug Schweinefus 75-75-75.
227 — Tommy Doyle 72-77-78.
228 — Travis Kress 73-77-78, Kiley Miller 73-76-79.
229 — Jordan Elliott 73-77-79.
234 — Jesse Truax 72-78-84.
Senior Leaders
1. Joe Bates 206, T2. Jay Gregory 217, T2. Jeff Ott 217, 4. Bruce Westemeier 222.
Super Senior Champion
1. Richard Gorbell 218.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.