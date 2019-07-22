Clip art golf

Waterloo Open Amateur

Final results

Sunday

at Irv Warren Memorial

1. Alex Schaake;70-72-64 — 206

T2. Chris Cooksley;67-74-70 — 211

T2. Griffin Parker;69-68-74 — 211

4. Jonathan Feldick;65-71-76 — 212

5. Trey Tussey;69-72-72 — 213

6. Logan Schweinefus;76-71-67 — 214

T7. Nicholas Bonema;73-73-69 — 215

T7. Sam Sacquitne;71-74-70 — 215

9. Erik Bredesen;69-73-74 — 216

Other scores

218 — George Appleseth 76-72-60, Kevin Ault 69-73-76, Ben Bermel 70-74-74, Carter Stochl 71-73-74, Jordan Evan 72-76-70,.

219 — Tyler Breitbach 74-73-72, Ned Carter 75-71-73, Steve Cero 71-72-76, Dusty Drenth 75-71-73, Brad Shatek 74-70-75, Glenn Walls 72-71-76.

220 — Dylan Ellis 71-71-78, Braden Gaal 75-73-72, Marshal Lamb 68-78-74, Trent Lindenman 71-71-78.

222 — Jake Patterson 78-72-72.

223 — Curtis Cooksley 72-76-75, Jeff Gudenkauf 76-73-74.

224 — Kevin Alert 75-74-75, JD Goodfellow 74-73-77, Andrew Wood 73-76-75.

225 — Mike Sawyer 74-73-78, Doug Schweinefus 75-75-75.

227 — Tommy Doyle 72-77-78.

228 — Travis Kress 73-77-78, Kiley Miller 73-76-79.

229 — Jordan Elliott 73-77-79.

234 — Jesse Truax 72-78-84.

Senior Leaders

1. Joe Bates 206, T2. Jay Gregory 217, T2. Jeff Ott 217, 4. Bruce Westemeier 222.

Super Senior Champion

1. Richard Gorbell 218.

