Senior league

Tee Busters def. Roughriders 21.5-18.5, Tigers def. Gophers 19.5-17.5, Maple Woods def. Spoilers 32.5-7.5, High Rollers def. Sharks 21-19, Aces def. Life is Good 25-15, Lucky 7 def. Phantoms 21.5-18.5. 

Low net: Rick Wilson, 31. Low gross: Ray Frederickson, 40. 

