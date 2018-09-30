College women
American Rivers Conference
At Pheasant Ridge Golf Course
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Central 327-321 -- 648, 2. Dubuque 327-322 -- 649, T3. Luther 335-338 -- 673, Wartburg 336-337 -- 673, 5. Simpson 347-334 -- 681, 6. Buena Vista 376-358 -- 734, 7. Loras 382-379 -- 761, 8. Nebraska Wesleyan 401-383 -- 784, 9. Coe 450-444 -- 894.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Daniela Miranda (Dubuque), 74-80 -- 154, T2. Brooke Klostermann (Wartburg), 77-78 -- 155, T2. Emily Opsal (Central ), 78-77 -- 155, 4. Brittany Coppes (Central), 80-76 -- 156, 5. Megan Gille (Dubuque), 80-77 -- 157.
WARTBURG -- T2. Klostermann 77-78 -- 155, T8. Mackenzie Roberts, 84-83 -- 167, 22. Victoria Speltz, 88-87 -- 175, 23. Alisha Ford, 87-89 -- 176.
LUTHER -- T8. Aimee Hodges, 81-86 -- 167, T8. Morgan Kranz, 81-86 -- 167, T14. Kelly Schultz 87-83 -- 170, T18. Sydney Maule 89-83 -- 172.
College men
Wartburg Fall Invitational
Prairie Links Golf Course
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Wartburg 295-298 -- 593, 2. Simpson 302-313 -- 615, 3. Buena Vista 307-309 -- 616, 4. Coe 308-319 -- 627, 5. Hawkeye CC 315-322 -- 637, 6. Wartburg B 318-329 -- 647, 7. Grinnell 371-379 -- 750.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Landen Pace (Wartburg), 74-72 -- 146, T2. Brandon Russell (Wartburg), 74-75 -- 149, T2. Anthony Gallagher (BVU), 73-76 -- 149, T4. Blake Bender (Simpson), 74-76 -- 150, T4. JT Manjoine (Wartburg), 77-73.
