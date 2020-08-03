Hole-in-one
STEVE CORWIN of Cedar Falls aced the 120-yard 4th hole at Town and County Golf Club in Grundy Center last Wednesday using a 8-iron. Witnesses were Rod Hamer and Dave Harris.
