College women
Wartburg Invitational
At Prairie Links
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Carleton 300-293 -- 593, 2. Grinnell 307-306 -- 613, 3. UW-Oshkosh 308-310 -- 618, 4. UW-Stout 312-313 -- 625, 5. UW-Whitewater 316-319 -- 636, 6. Gustavus Adolphus 325-311 -- 636, 7. Central 329-315 -- 644, 8. Bethel 328=322 -- 650, 9. St. Olaf 3328-322 -- 650, 10. Wartburg 337-322 -- 659, 11. Luther 340-345 -- 685, 12. UW-River Falls 356-332 -- 688, 13. Simpson 348-341 -- 689, 14. Nebraska Wesleyan 364-361 -- 725, 15. Buena Vista 371-366 -- 737, 16. Saint Mary's 396-377 -- 773.
Medalist -- Vidushi Sinha (Grinnell), 75-72 -- 147.
WARTBURG -- 10. -- Brooke Klostermann 79-74 -- 153, 39. mackenzie Roberts 84-81 -- 165, 43. Katie Choate 85-82 -- 167, 56. Alisha Ford 89-85 -- 174, 56. Darby Kramer 81-93 -- 174, 76. Victoria Speltz 96-88 -- 184, 78. Hanna Zikuda 96-90 -- 186.
