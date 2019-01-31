PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open
Thursday
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.1 million
Yardage: 7,261, Par: 71 (35-36)
First Round Leaders
Justin Thomas;30-34;—;64
Rickie Fowler;32-32;—;64
Harold Varner III;31-33;—;64
Martin Laird;32-33;—;65
J.T. Poston;32-33;—;65
Tyrrell Hatton;34-32;—;66
Byeong Hun An;31-35;—;66
Bubba Watson;32-34;—;66
Scott Piercy;34-32;—;66
Charley Hoffman;33-33;—;66
David Hearn;32-35;—;67
Emiliano Grillo;36-31;—;67
Webb Simpson;33-34;—;67
Andrew Landry;33-34;—;67
Cameron Smith;34-33;—;67
Matt Kuchar;35-32;—;67
Nick Watney;32-35;—;67
Brian Gay;35-32;—;67
Trey Mullinax;33-34;—;67
Matthew Wolff;32-35;—;67
Tom Hoge;34-33;—;67
Branden Grace;35-32;—;67
John Huh;35-32;—;67
Xander Schauffele;34-33;—;67
Jon Rahm;34-33;—;67
Ollie Schniederjans;33-34;—;67
Ryan Palmer;33-35;—;68
Freddie Jacobson;35-33;—;68
Keegan Bradley;34-34;—;68
Grayson Murray;33-35;—;68
Kevin Na;34-34;—;68
Morgan Hoffmann;33-35;—;68
Phil Mickelson;34-34;—;68
Gary Woodland;35-33;—;68
Hideki Matsuyama;32-36;—;68
Russell Henley;33-35;—;68
Bud Cauley;32-36;—;68
James Hahn;34-34;—;68
Saudi International
Thursday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010, Par: 70
First Round
Thomas Pieters;63
Zander Lombard;65
Renato Paratore;65
Alfie Plant;65
Ross Fischer;65
Justin Harding;65
Jake McLeod;65
Richard Sterne;66
Shaun Norris;66
Victor Perez;66
Joost Luiten;66
Jorge Campillo;66
Justin Walters;66
Chris Paisley;66
Matteo Manassero;66
