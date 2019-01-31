Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open

Thursday

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.1 million

Yardage: 7,261, Par: 71 (35-36)

First Round Leaders

Justin Thomas;30-34;—;64

Rickie Fowler;32-32;—;64

Harold Varner III;31-33;—;64

Martin Laird;32-33;—;65

J.T. Poston;32-33;—;65

Tyrrell Hatton;34-32;—;66

Byeong Hun An;31-35;—;66

Bubba Watson;32-34;—;66

Scott Piercy;34-32;—;66

Charley Hoffman;33-33;—;66

David Hearn;32-35;—;67

Emiliano Grillo;36-31;—;67

Webb Simpson;33-34;—;67

Andrew Landry;33-34;—;67

Cameron Smith;34-33;—;67

Matt Kuchar;35-32;—;67

Nick Watney;32-35;—;67

Brian Gay;35-32;—;67

Trey Mullinax;33-34;—;67

Matthew Wolff;32-35;—;67

Tom Hoge;34-33;—;67

Branden Grace;35-32;—;67

John Huh;35-32;—;67

Xander Schauffele;34-33;—;67

Jon Rahm;34-33;—;67

Ollie Schniederjans;33-34;—;67

Ryan Palmer;33-35;—;68

Freddie Jacobson;35-33;—;68

Keegan Bradley;34-34;—;68

Grayson Murray;33-35;—;68

Kevin Na;34-34;—;68

Morgan Hoffmann;33-35;—;68

Phil Mickelson;34-34;—;68

Gary Woodland;35-33;—;68

Hideki Matsuyama;32-36;—;68

Russell Henley;33-35;—;68

Bud Cauley;32-36;—;68

James Hahn;34-34;—;68

Saudi International

Thursday

At Royal Greens Golf & CC

King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,010, Par: 70

First Round

Thomas Pieters;63

Zander Lombard;65

Renato Paratore;65

Alfie Plant;65

Ross Fischer;65

Justin Harding;65

Jake McLeod;65

Richard Sterne;66

Shaun Norris;66

Victor Perez;66

Joost Luiten;66

Jorge Campillo;66

Justin Walters;66

Chris Paisley;66

Matteo Manassero;66

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments