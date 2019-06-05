Clip art golf

Amateur

Senior League

Life is Good def. Lucky 7 26.5-13.5, Bogey Men def. Gophers 22.5-17.5, Spoilers def. Hi-Rollers 21-19, Sharks def. Aces 20.5-19.5, Bogey Men def. Maple Woods 25.5-14.5, Life is Good def. Rough Riders 28-12. 

Low net: Ray Moore, 28. Low grow: Bob DeKoster 37. 

