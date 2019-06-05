Amateur
Senior League
Life is Good def. Lucky 7 26.5-13.5, Bogey Men def. Gophers 22.5-17.5, Spoilers def. Hi-Rollers 21-19, Sharks def. Aces 20.5-19.5, Bogey Men def. Maple Woods 25.5-14.5, Life is Good def. Rough Riders 28-12.
Low net: Ray Moore, 28. Low grow: Bob DeKoster 37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.