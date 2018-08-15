Youth
Kiwanis/Katoski Tournament
Ages 3-5 (three holes) -- 1. (tie) Carson Hildman, Leah Herber 27. 3. Caysie Hildman 28.
Ages 6-7 (five holes) -- 1. Nolan Kriener 28. 2. Andy Landers 29. 3. Parker Stegall 33.
Ages 8-9 (seven holes) -- 1. Bryce Noland 36, 2. (tie) Jonathan Leyda, Joe Thomas 43. 4. Ayden Hines 44.
