Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

Youth

Kiwanis/Katoski Tournament

Ages 3-5 (three holes) -- 1. (tie) Carson Hildman, Leah Herber 27. 3. Caysie Hildman 28.

Ages 6-7 (five holes) -- 1. Nolan Kriener 28. 2. Andy Landers 29. 3. Parker Stegall 33.

Ages 8-9 (seven holes) -- 1. Bryce Noland 36, 2. (tie) Jonathan Leyda, Joe Thomas 43. 4. Ayden Hines 44.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments