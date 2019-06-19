Clip art golf

Youth

WJGA

At Beaver Hills

Boys' 16-18 -- 1. Trevor Heinen 76, 2. Jacob Mahloch 78, 3. Colin Gavin 80, 4. Kaden Howard 85, 5. Brady Buckley 86.

Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Marisa Schneider 101, 2. Brynne Steckelberg 106, 3. Lauren Buhrow 109.

Boys' 14-15 -- 1. Clayton Liddle 80, 2. (tie) Ashton Martens, Jordan Nelson 81, 4. (tie) Ethan Le, Ben Wegman 85.

Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Marley Richter 100, 2. Bella Lorenz 112, 3. Rachel Moeller 121.

Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Jackson Mudd 90, 2. Heath Voigt 93, 3. Anthony Galvin 94, 4. Leo Christensen 96, 5. Preston Martens 98.

Girls' 12-13 -- 1. Brenna Bodensteiner 116, 2. Madeleine Leary 197.

Boys' 12-13 (9-hole) -- 1. Drew Lindsay 44, 2. Zach Raecker 46, 3. (tie) Ethan Boyle, Max Schuchmann 47, 5. (tie) Camden Juhlin, Keegan Terhune 48.

Girls' 12-13 (9-hole) -- 1. Molly Ratchford 46, 2. Lauren Ferguson 63.

