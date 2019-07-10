Youth
WJGA
At Prairie Links
Boys' 16-18 -- 1. Jay Fjelstul 68, 2. (tie) Joe Dean, Trevor Heinen 74, 4. Jacob Wiersma 75, 5. (tie) Colin Gavin, Kaden Howard 78, 7. Tyler Jolley 79, 8. (tie) Jacob Mahloch, Luke Meyer 80, 10. Ben Skyles 81.
Girls' 16-18 -- 1. Allison Nuss 76, 2. Morgan Nuss 77, 3. Amara Lytle 80, 4. Brynne Steckelberg 98, 5. Marisa Schneider 99.
Boys' 14-15 -- 1. Ashton Martens 71, 2. (tie) Leo Klapperich, Owen Sawyer 75, 4. Jordan Nelson 77, 5. Clayton Liddle 84, 6. Levi Budreau 86, 7. (tie) Ben Hesner, Caden Larson 87, 9. (tie) Kellen Howard, Jack Murphy, Ben Wegman 88.
Girls' 14-15 -- 1. Emma Ewert 79, 2. Marley Richter 89.
Boys' 12-13 -- 1. Jackson Mudd 80, 2. Max Schuchmann 82, 3. Oliver Thompson 83, 4. Eli Wegman 87, 5. (tie) Colin Gordon, Evan Schofield 88, 7. (tie) Leo Christensen, Carson Costello 89, 9. Heath Voigt 91, 10. Preston Martens 93.
Girls' 12-13 -- 1. Isabella Petterson 79, 2. Brenna Bodensteiner 96.
Boys' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. Camden Juhlin 38, 2. John Ferguson 41, 3. (tie) Ethan Boyle, Aiden Donahue, Justin Greene, Keegan Terhune 44, 7. (tie) Brady Bodensteiner, Drew Lindsay, Zach Raecker 46, 10. Chase Kies 48.
Girls' 12-13 (9 holes) -- 1. Molly Ratchford 40, 2. Lauren Nuss 56.
