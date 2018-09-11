Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Youth

Iowa PGA

Jr. Tour Fall Classic

Boys' 16-18 -- 1. J. Fjelstul (Decorah) 82-79 - 161.

Boys' 14-15 -- 1. J. Dumas (LeClaire) 72-76 - 148.

Boys' 12-13 -- 1. M. Tjoa (Cedar Falls) 74-77 - 151.

Boys' 11-under -- 1. R. Roth (Wayland) 44-39 - 83.

Girls' 16-18 -- 1. O. Leinart (Bettendorf) 87-84 - 171.

Girls' 14-15 -- 1. B. Felderman (Dubuque) 81-87 - 168.

Girls' 13-under -- 1. G. Smock (Sully) 41-46 - 87.

