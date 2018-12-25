Try 1 month for 99¢
FINAL

1. Brooks Koepka;USA;9.92

2. Justin Rose;ENG;9.91

3. Dustin Johnson;USA;8.63

4. Justin Thomas;USA;8.21

5. Bryson DeChambeau;USA;7.08

6. Jon Rahm;ESP;6.71

7. Francesco Molinari;ITA;6.20

8. Rory McIlroy;NIR;6.18

9. Rickie Fowler;USA;5.69

10. Tony Finau;USA;5.68

11. Xander Schauffele;USA;5.63

12. Tommy Fleetwood;ENG;5.55

13. Tiger Woods;USA;5.48

14. Jason Day;AUS;5.48

15. Patrick Reed;USA;5.14

16. Jordan Spieth;USA;4.86

17. Bubba Watson;USA;4.81

18. Patrick Cantlay;USA;4.66

19. Alex Noren;SWE;4.47

20. Marc Leishman;AUS;4.47

21. Webb Simpson;USA;4.44

22. Paul Casey;ENG;4.12

23. Sergio Garcia;ESP;3.82

24. Tyrrell Hatton;ENG;3.82

25. Henrik Stenson;SWE;3.78

26. Louis Oosthuizen;SAF;3.76

27. Hideki Matsuyama;JPN;3.68

28. Cameron Smith;AUS;3.60

29. Rafa Cabrera Bello;ESP;3.59

30. Keegan Bradley;USA;3.48

31. Gary Woodland;USA;3.43

32. Phil Mickelson;USA;3.39

33. Kyle Stanley;USA;3.32

34. Matt Kuchar;USA;3.32

35. Eddie Pepperrell;ENG;3.08

36. Billy Horschel;USA;3.04

37. Kevin Kisner;USA;3.00

38. Kiradech Aphibarnrat;THA;3.00

39. Ian Poulter;ENG;2.88

40. Matthew Fitzpatrick;ENG;2.87

41. Adam Scott;AUS;2.86

42. Haotong Li;CHN;2.80

43. Thorbjorn Olesen;DEN;2.75

44. Matt Wallace;ENG;2.58

45. Lucas Bjerregaard;DEN;2.52

46. Kevin Na;USA;2.51

47. Satoshi Kodaira;JPN;2.50

48. Emiliano Grillo;ARG;2.49

49. Branden Grace;SAF;2.45

50. Brandt Snedeker;USA;2.43

