FINAL
1. Brooks Koepka;USA;9.92
2. Justin Rose;ENG;9.91
3. Dustin Johnson;USA;8.63
4. Justin Thomas;USA;8.21
5. Bryson DeChambeau;USA;7.08
6. Jon Rahm;ESP;6.71
7. Francesco Molinari;ITA;6.20
8. Rory McIlroy;NIR;6.18
9. Rickie Fowler;USA;5.69
10. Tony Finau;USA;5.68
11. Xander Schauffele;USA;5.63
12. Tommy Fleetwood;ENG;5.55
13. Tiger Woods;USA;5.48
14. Jason Day;AUS;5.48
15. Patrick Reed;USA;5.14
16. Jordan Spieth;USA;4.86
17. Bubba Watson;USA;4.81
18. Patrick Cantlay;USA;4.66
19. Alex Noren;SWE;4.47
20. Marc Leishman;AUS;4.47
21. Webb Simpson;USA;4.44
22. Paul Casey;ENG;4.12
23. Sergio Garcia;ESP;3.82
24. Tyrrell Hatton;ENG;3.82
25. Henrik Stenson;SWE;3.78
26. Louis Oosthuizen;SAF;3.76
27. Hideki Matsuyama;JPN;3.68
28. Cameron Smith;AUS;3.60
29. Rafa Cabrera Bello;ESP;3.59
30. Keegan Bradley;USA;3.48
31. Gary Woodland;USA;3.43
32. Phil Mickelson;USA;3.39
33. Kyle Stanley;USA;3.32
34. Matt Kuchar;USA;3.32
35. Eddie Pepperrell;ENG;3.08
36. Billy Horschel;USA;3.04
37. Kevin Kisner;USA;3.00
38. Kiradech Aphibarnrat;THA;3.00
39. Ian Poulter;ENG;2.88
40. Matthew Fitzpatrick;ENG;2.87
41. Adam Scott;AUS;2.86
42. Haotong Li;CHN;2.80
43. Thorbjorn Olesen;DEN;2.75
44. Matt Wallace;ENG;2.58
45. Lucas Bjerregaard;DEN;2.52
46. Kevin Na;USA;2.51
47. Satoshi Kodaira;JPN;2.50
48. Emiliano Grillo;ARG;2.49
49. Branden Grace;SAF;2.45
50. Brandt Snedeker;USA;2.43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.