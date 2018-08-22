Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

Waterloo Seniors

Tee Busters def. Lucky 7 23-17

Phantoms def. Spoilers 22.5-17.5

Hi-Rollers def. Bogey Men 22-15

Aces def. Tigers 19-18

Maple Woods def. Life is Good 25-15

Gophers def. Sharks 20.5-19.5

Low net - Mike Skinner 29. Low gross - Jok Nicholson 40. Close to pin No. 4 - Ned DeBerg. Close to pin No. 8 - Dave Evenson. Long putt No. 9 - Dennis Hoffman.

Final standings -- 1. Maple Woods 280, 2. Tee Busters 278, 3. Gophers 273.5, 4. Aces 269.5, 5. Meatballs 268.5, 6. Tigers 267, 7. Sharks 261.5, 8. Bogeymen 259, 9. Hi-Rollers 246.5, 10. Spoilers 245, 11. Life is Good 236.5, 12. Phantoms 228, 13. Lucky 7 224.

