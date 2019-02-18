PGA
Genesis Open
At Pacific Palisades CC
Los Angeles
Purse: $7.4 million (winner earned $1,332,000)
Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71
J.B. Holmes;63-69-68-70;—;270
Justin Thomas;66-65-65-75;—;271
Si Woo Kim;68-70-68-66;—;272
Marc Leishman;69-69-67-68;—;273
Rory McIlroy;72-63-69-69;—;273
Charles Howell III;69-69-68-69;—;275
Adam Scott;66-65-69-76;—;276
Michael Thompson;69-64-73-70;—;276
Dustin Johnson;73-66-69-69;—;277
Kelly Kraft;69-68-69-71;—;277
Hideki Matsuyama;71-69-70-67;—;277
Carlos Ortiz;67-72-69-69;—;277
Jon Rahm;67-70-69-71;—;277
Vaughn Taylor;67-69-74-67;—;277
Also
Tiger Woods ;70-71-65-72;—;278
Tommy Fleetwood;70-69-70-71;—;280
Matt Kuchar;68-72-69-71;—;280
Phil Mickelson;72-69-71-70;—;282
Champions Tour
Chubb Classic
At The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million (winner earned $240,000)
Yardage: 6,843; Par: 71
(x-won on first playoff hole)
x-Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-66-66;—;200
Olin Browne;68-66-66;—;200
Bernhard Langer;68-64-68;—;200
Woody Austin;67-65-69;—;201
Kevin Sutherland;70-62-69;—;201
Stephen Ames;63-68-71;—;202
Retief Goosen;68-65-69;—;202
Tom Lehman;67-70-65;—;202
Sandy Lyle;63-71-68;—;202
Colin Montgomerie;69-63-70;—;202
LPGA
ISPS Handa Australian
At The Grange GC (West Course)
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $1.3 million (winner earned $195,000)
Yardage: 6,648; Par: 72
Nelly Korda;71-66-67-67;—;271
Jin Young Ko;68-72-69-64;—;273
Wei-Ling Hsu;65-69-74-68;—;276
Angel Yin;72-69-70-66;—;277
Haru Nomura;70-67-70-70;—;277
Azahara Munoz;72-71-70-65;—;278
Alena Sharp;69-71-70-68;—;278
Marissa Steen;70-71-70-68;—;279
Jodi Ewart Shadof;65-73-70-71;—;279
Webcom Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
At Lakewood National GC
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $550,000 (winner earned $99,000)
Yardage: 7,161; Par: 72
Mark Hubbard;65-66-64-67;—;262
Maverick McNealy;64-64-69-67;—;264
Rick Lamb;68-67-66-64;—;265
Jimmy Stanger;66-66-65-68;—;265
J.T. Griffin;63-65-71-69;—;268
Billy Kennerly;69-68-67-66;—;270
Chris Baker;66-64-71-71;—;272
