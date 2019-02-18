Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA

Genesis Open

At Pacific Palisades CC

Los Angeles

Purse: $7.4 million (winner earned $1,332,000)

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

J.B. Holmes;63-69-68-70;—;270

Justin Thomas;66-65-65-75;—;271

Si Woo Kim;68-70-68-66;—;272

Marc Leishman;69-69-67-68;—;273

Rory McIlroy;72-63-69-69;—;273

Charles Howell III;69-69-68-69;—;275

Adam Scott;66-65-69-76;—;276

Michael Thompson;69-64-73-70;—;276

Dustin Johnson;73-66-69-69;—;277

Kelly Kraft;69-68-69-71;—;277

Hideki Matsuyama;71-69-70-67;—;277

Carlos Ortiz;67-72-69-69;—;277

Jon Rahm;67-70-69-71;—;277

Vaughn Taylor;67-69-74-67;—;277

Also

Tiger Woods ;70-71-65-72;—;278

Tommy Fleetwood;70-69-70-71;—;280

Matt Kuchar;68-72-69-71;—;280

Phil Mickelson;72-69-71-70;—;282

Champions Tour

Chubb Classic

At The Classics at Lely Resort

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $1.6 million (winner earned $240,000)

Yardage: 6,843; Par: 71

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-66-66;—;200

Olin Browne;68-66-66;—;200

Bernhard Langer;68-64-68;—;200

Woody Austin;67-65-69;—;201

Kevin Sutherland;70-62-69;—;201

Stephen Ames;63-68-71;—;202

Retief Goosen;68-65-69;—;202

Tom Lehman;67-70-65;—;202

Sandy Lyle;63-71-68;—;202

Colin Montgomerie;69-63-70;—;202

LPGA

ISPS Handa Australian

At The Grange GC (West Course)

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $1.3 million (winner earned $195,000)

Yardage: 6,648; Par: 72

Nelly Korda;71-66-67-67;—;271

Jin Young Ko;68-72-69-64;—;273

Wei-Ling Hsu;65-69-74-68;—;276

Angel Yin;72-69-70-66;—;277

Haru Nomura;70-67-70-70;—;277

Azahara Munoz;72-71-70-65;—;278

Alena Sharp;69-71-70-68;—;278

Marissa Steen;70-71-70-68;—;279

Jodi Ewart Shadof;65-73-70-71;—;279

Webcom Tour

LECOM Suncoast Classic

At Lakewood National GC

Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Purse: $550,000 (winner earned $99,000)

Yardage: 7,161; Par: 72

Mark Hubbard;65-66-64-67;—;262

Maverick McNealy;64-64-69-67;—;264

Rick Lamb;68-67-66-64;—;265

Jimmy Stanger;66-66-65-68;—;265

J.T. Griffin;63-65-71-69;—;268

Billy Kennerly;69-68-67-66;—;270

Chris Baker;66-64-71-71;—;272

