PGA
Zurich Classic
At TPC Louisiana
Avondale, La.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 (36-36)
Note: Only 10 pairs finished the first round due to weather
Stallings/Mullinax;29-32;—;61
Laird/Taylor;31-31;—;62
Dahmen/Harkins;33-30;—;63
Garnett/Hadley;30-33;—;63
Kim/Im;31-33;—;64
Lee/Kang;31-34;—;65
Hoge/Henry;35-32;—;67
Koepka/Koepka;33-34;—;67
Poulter/Horsfield;32-35;—;67
Uihlein/Bozzelli;35-33;—;68
LPGA
LA Open
At Wilshire CC
Los Angeles
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,465; Par: 71 (35-36)
Stacy Lewis;31-34;—;65
Hannah Green;32-33;—;65
Minjee Lee;32-34;—;66
Anne-Catherine Tanguay;33-34;—;67
Jasmine Suwannapura;34-34;—;68
Brooke M. Henderson;34-34;—;68
Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68
Angel Yin;33-35;—;68
Isi Gabsa;33-35;—;68
Sarah Jane Smith;33-35;—;68
Shanshan Feng;35-33;—;68
Inbee Park;33-35;—;68
Jing Yan;35-33;—;68
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;34-35;—;69
Gaby Lopez;35-34;—;69
Ryann O'Toole;33-36;—;69
Kristen Gillman;35-34;—;69
Klara Spilkova;33-36;—;69
Dormie Network Classic
At Briggs Ranch GC
San Antonio
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,247; Par: 72 (36-36)
Brian Richey;33-30;—;63
Xinjun Zhang;31-32;—;63
Brady Schnell;34-30;—;64
Harry Higgs;33-32;—;65
Nelson Ledesma;33-32;—;65
Steven Alker;33-32;—;65
Brett Stegmaier;29-36;—;65
Justin Lower;30-35;—;65
Steve Marino;33-32;—;65
Charlie Saxon;31-34;—;65
Zack Sucher;33-32;—;65
Mickey DeMorat;33-32;—;65
Prep boys
At La Porte City
UNION 170, WAPSIE VALLEY 207
Union -- Brandon Stech 42 (medalist), Devin Reel 42 (runner-up), Caleb Reel 43, Lincoln Mehlert 43.
Wapsie Valley -- Gavin Leistikow 48, Tanner Bantz 51, Gavin Hyde 54, Kyle Voy 54.
At Jesup
SUMNER-FRED. 181, JESUP 230
Sumner-Fredericksburg -- Jordan Jacobson 42 (medalist), Tyler Converse 43 (runner-up), Branden Meyer 46, Tanner Henniges 50, Will Kroenke 50.
Jesup -- Gavin Nolan 52, Cole Oberbroeckling 52, Cole Bucknell 54, Brayden Menuey 72.
At Manly
Team scores -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 186, 2. Central Springs 191, 3. Mason City Newman 209, 4. Riceville 237.
Individual leaders -- 1. Derek Auchstetter (N-P) 41 (won tiebreaker), 2. Carter Pals (CS) 41, 3. Trey Nelson (N-P) 44, 4. (tie) Drew Kelley (CS), Ryan Curley (Newman) 48.
Prep girls
At Jesup
SUMNER-FRED. 194, JESUP 226
Sumner-Fredericksburg -- Sydney Rhea 44 (medalist), Mariah Nuss 48 (runner-up), Changelle Nuss 50, Mariah Teeling 52.
Jesup -- Kenedy Backes 50, Alexis Harris 58, Riley Mihm 58, Grace Distler 60.
At Manly
Team standings -- 1. Mason City Newman 227, 2. Central Springs 236, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 250, 4. Riceville (no team score).
Individual results -- 1. Emma Anderegg (Newman) 53, 2. Maddie Daily (CS) 55, 3. Leah Martinez 56, 4. Paige McEachran (CS) 57, 5. (tie) Keagan Betsinger (N-P), Kiley Hanft (CS), 58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.