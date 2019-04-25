Clip art golf

PGA

Zurich Classic

At TPC Louisiana

Avondale, La.

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,425; Par: 72 (36-36)

Note: Only 10 pairs finished the first round due to weather

Stallings/Mullinax;29-32;—;61

Laird/Taylor;31-31;—;62

Dahmen/Harkins;33-30;—;63

Garnett/Hadley;30-33;—;63

Kim/Im;31-33;—;64

Lee/Kang;31-34;—;65

Hoge/Henry;35-32;—;67

Koepka/Koepka;33-34;—;67

Poulter/Horsfield;32-35;—;67

Uihlein/Bozzelli;35-33;—;68

LPGA

LA Open

At Wilshire CC

Los Angeles

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,465; Par: 71 (35-36)

Stacy Lewis;31-34;—;65

Hannah Green;32-33;—;65

Minjee Lee;32-34;—;66

Anne-Catherine Tanguay;33-34;—;67

Jasmine Suwannapura;34-34;—;68

Brooke M. Henderson;34-34;—;68

Lizette Salas;34-34;—;68

Angel Yin;33-35;—;68

Isi Gabsa;33-35;—;68

Sarah Jane Smith;33-35;—;68

Shanshan Feng;35-33;—;68

Inbee Park;33-35;—;68

Jing Yan;35-33;—;68

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;34-35;—;69

Gaby Lopez;35-34;—;69

Ryann O'Toole;33-36;—;69

Kristen Gillman;35-34;—;69

Klara Spilkova;33-36;—;69

Web.com

Dormie Network Classic

At Briggs Ranch GC

San Antonio

Purse: $550,000

Yardage: 7,247; Par: 72 (36-36)

Brian Richey;33-30;—;63

Xinjun Zhang;31-32;—;63

Brady Schnell;34-30;—;64

Harry Higgs;33-32;—;65

Nelson Ledesma;33-32;—;65

Steven Alker;33-32;—;65

Brett Stegmaier;29-36;—;65

Justin Lower;30-35;—;65

Steve Marino;33-32;—;65

Charlie Saxon;31-34;—;65

Zack Sucher;33-32;—;65

Mickey DeMorat;33-32;—;65

Prep boys

At La Porte City

UNION 170, WAPSIE VALLEY 207

Union -- Brandon Stech 42 (medalist), Devin Reel 42 (runner-up), Caleb Reel 43, Lincoln Mehlert 43.

Wapsie Valley -- Gavin Leistikow 48, Tanner Bantz 51, Gavin Hyde 54, Kyle Voy 54.

At Jesup

SUMNER-FRED. 181, JESUP 230

Sumner-Fredericksburg -- Jordan Jacobson 42 (medalist), Tyler Converse 43 (runner-up), Branden Meyer 46, Tanner Henniges 50, Will Kroenke 50.

Jesup -- Gavin Nolan 52, Cole Oberbroeckling 52, Cole Bucknell 54, Brayden Menuey 72.

At Manly

Team scores -- 1. Nashua-Plainfield 186, 2. Central Springs 191, 3. Mason City Newman 209, 4. Riceville 237.

Individual leaders -- 1. Derek Auchstetter (N-P) 41 (won tiebreaker), 2. Carter Pals (CS) 41, 3. Trey Nelson (N-P) 44, 4. (tie) Drew Kelley (CS), Ryan Curley (Newman) 48.

Prep girls

At Jesup

SUMNER-FRED. 194, JESUP 226

Sumner-Fredericksburg -- Sydney Rhea 44 (medalist), Mariah Nuss 48 (runner-up), Changelle Nuss 50, Mariah Teeling 52.

Jesup -- Kenedy Backes 50, Alexis Harris 58, Riley Mihm 58, Grace Distler 60.

At Manly

Team standings -- 1. Mason City Newman 227, 2. Central Springs 236, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 250, 4. Riceville (no team score).

Individual results -- 1. Emma Anderegg (Newman) 53, 2. Maddie Daily (CS) 55, 3. Leah Martinez 56, 4. Paige McEachran (CS) 57, 5. (tie) Keagan Betsinger (N-P), Kiley Hanft (CS), 58.

