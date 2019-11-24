PGA Tour
RSM Classic
At Sea Island Resort
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Purse: $6.6 million (winner earned $1,188,000)
s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70
p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72
Last two rounds played on the Seaside Course
x-won on second playoff hole
x-Tyler Duncan;67p-61s-70-65;—;263
Webb Simpson;65p-68s-63-67;—;263
Sebastian Munoz;67p-63s-66-68;—;264
Brendon Todd;66s-66p-62-72;—;266
Kyoung-Hoon Lee;64s-68p-66-69;—;267
Henrik Norlander;67s-65p-67-68;—;267
Scottie Scheffler;70p-66s-63-68;—;267
Denny McCarthy;71p-62s-68-67;—;268
D.J. Trahan;67s-63p-67-71;—;268
Will Gordon;68p-65s-70-66;—;269
Alex Noren;68s-65p-67-69;—;269
Brian Stuard;70s-66p-66-67;—;269
Vaughn Taylor;68p-67s-65-69;—;269
Scott Brown;65s-67p-68-70;—;270
Brian Harman;67p-66s-66-71;—;270
Keith Mitchell;70s-66p-66-68;—;270
Matthew NeSmith;68s-67p-68-67;—;270
J.T. Poston;66s-70p-68-66;—;270
Nick Watney;67s-67p-66-70;—;270
Also
Zach Johnson;69p-69s-68-72;—;278
LPGA Tour
CME Group Championship
At Ritz Carlton Golf Resort/Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $5 million (winner earned $1,500,000)
Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72
Sei Young Kim;65-67-68-70;—;270
Charley Hull;72-67-66-66;—;271
Danielle Kang;69-70-68-65;—;272
Nelly Korda;67-68-66-71;—;272
Brooke M. Henderson;68-67-71-67;—;273
Lexi Thompson;70-67-70-68;—;275
Jessica Korda;70-67-69-69;—;275
Su Oh;69-67-70-69;—;275
Brittany Altomare;69-72-69-66;—;276
So Yeon Ryu;67-72-68-69;—;276
Ally McDonald;74-66-70-67;—;277
Marina Alex;68-70-72-67;—;277
Georgia Hall;67-71-71-68;—;277
Ariya Jutanugarn;76-66-66-69;—;277
Jeongeun Lee6;72-67-69-69;—;277
Jin Young Ko;71-69-66-71;—;277
Caroline Masson;68-66-70-73;—;277
European Tour
World Championship
At Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $8 million
Yardage: 7,677; Par: 72
Jon Rahm;66-69-66-68;—;269
Tommy Fleetwood;67-68-70-65;—;270
Michael Lorenzo-Vera;63-69-69-70;—;271
Rory McIlroy;64-74-65-73;—;276
Danny Willett;69-72-67-69;—;277
Sergio Garcia;71-73-67-67;—;278
Tom Lewis;67-70-73-68;—;278
Thomas Pieters;70-68-68-72;—;278
Matthew Fitzpatrick;71-71-68-69;—;279
