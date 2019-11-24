Clip art golf

PGA Tour

RSM Classic

At Sea Island Resort

St. Simons Island, Ga.

Purse: $6.6 million (winner earned $1,188,000)

s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70

p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72

Last two rounds played on the Seaside Course

x-won on second playoff hole

x-Tyler Duncan;67p-61s-70-65;—;263

Webb Simpson;65p-68s-63-67;—;263

Sebastian Munoz;67p-63s-66-68;—;264

Brendon Todd;66s-66p-62-72;—;266

Kyoung-Hoon Lee;64s-68p-66-69;—;267

Henrik Norlander;67s-65p-67-68;—;267

Scottie Scheffler;70p-66s-63-68;—;267

Denny McCarthy;71p-62s-68-67;—;268

D.J. Trahan;67s-63p-67-71;—;268

Will Gordon;68p-65s-70-66;—;269

Alex Noren;68s-65p-67-69;—;269

Brian Stuard;70s-66p-66-67;—;269

Vaughn Taylor;68p-67s-65-69;—;269

Scott Brown;65s-67p-68-70;—;270

Brian Harman;67p-66s-66-71;—;270

Keith Mitchell;70s-66p-66-68;—;270

Matthew NeSmith;68s-67p-68-67;—;270

J.T. Poston;66s-70p-68-66;—;270

Nick Watney;67s-67p-66-70;—;270

Also

Zach Johnson;69p-69s-68-72;—;278

LPGA Tour

CME Group Championship

At Ritz Carlton Golf Resort/Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $5 million (winner earned $1,500,000)

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Sei Young Kim;65-67-68-70;—;270

Charley Hull;72-67-66-66;—;271

Danielle Kang;69-70-68-65;—;272

Nelly Korda;67-68-66-71;—;272

Brooke M. Henderson;68-67-71-67;—;273

Lexi Thompson;70-67-70-68;—;275

Jessica Korda;70-67-69-69;—;275

Su Oh;69-67-70-69;—;275

Brittany Altomare;69-72-69-66;—;276

So Yeon Ryu;67-72-68-69;—;276

Ally McDonald;74-66-70-67;—;277

Marina Alex;68-70-72-67;—;277

Georgia Hall;67-71-71-68;—;277

Ariya Jutanugarn;76-66-66-69;—;277

Jeongeun Lee6;72-67-69-69;—;277

Jin Young Ko;71-69-66-71;—;277

Caroline Masson;68-66-70-73;—;277

European Tour

World Championship

At Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,677; Par: 72

Jon Rahm;66-69-66-68;—;269

Tommy Fleetwood;67-68-70-65;—;270

Michael Lorenzo-Vera;63-69-69-70;—;271

Rory McIlroy;64-74-65-73;—;276

Danny Willett;69-72-67-69;—;277

Sergio Garcia;71-73-67-67;—;278

Tom Lewis;67-70-73-68;—;278

Thomas Pieters;70-68-68-72;—;278

Matthew Fitzpatrick;71-71-68-69;—;279

