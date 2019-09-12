PGA
The Greenbrier
At The Old White TPC
White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)
Robby Shelton;29-33;—;62
Scott Harrington;31-33;—;64
Mark Hubbard;32-32;—;64
Kevin Na;32-32;—;64
Lanto Griffin;31-33;—;64
Zack Sucher;34-30;—;64
Joaquin Niemann;31-34;—;65
Harold Varner III;33-32;—;65
Jimmy Walker;32-33;—;65
Sung Kang;32-33;—;65
Brian Harman;32-33;—;65
Sam Ryder;31-34;—;65
Scottie Scheffler;32-33;—;65
Bronson Burgoon;31-34;—;65
Doug Ghim;32-33;—;65
Rob Oppenheim;32-33;—;65
Morgan Hoffmann;31-35;—;66
Harris English;30-36;—;66
Nick Watney;32-34;—;66
Peter Malnati;32-34;—;66
Adam Long;34-32;—;66
Ted Potter, Jr.;32-34;—;66
Austin Cook;33-33;—;66
Scott Brown;30-36;—;66
Andrew Novak;32-34;—;66
Cameron Tringale;33-33;—;66
Sungjae Im;34-32;—;66
Grayson Murray;34-32;—;66
Kevin Streelman;32-34;—;66
J.J. Spaun;32-34;—;66
Martin Laird;34-32;—;66
Anirban Lahiri;34-33;—;67
Jason Dufner;32-35;—;67
Keegan Bradley;34-33;—;67
Martin Trainer;33-34;—;67
David Hearn;31-36;—;67
Brendon Todd;32-35;—;67
Richy Werenski;36-31;—;67
D.J. Trahan;32-35;—;67
Roberto Castro;34-33;—;67
Joseph Bramlett;34-33;—;67
Vince Covello;32-35;—;67
Hank Lebioda;36-31;—;67
Harry Higgs;32-35;—;67
Fabian Gomez;35-32;—;67
Byeong Hun An;32-35;—;67
Cameron Smith;33-34;—;67
Adam Schenk;32-35;—;67
Cameron Percy;33-34;—;67
Maverick McNealy;35-32;—;67
Tyler Duncan;34-33;—;67
Dominic Bozzelli;32-35;—;67
Daniel Summerhays;33-35;—;68
Russell Henley;33-35;—;68
Tom Hoge;34-34;—;68
Bryson DeChambeau;33-35;—;68
David Lingmerth;32-36;—;68
Matt Jones;33-35;—;68
Kyle Westmoreland;33-35;—;68
Seamus Power;35-33;—;68
Arjun Atwal;34-34;—;68
John Huh;34-34;—;68
Nate Lashley;33-35;—;68
Brice Garnett;32-36;—;68
Patrick Rodgers;31-37;—;68
Talor Gooch;34-34;—;68
Peter Uihlein;33-35;—;68
Matthew NeSmith;34-34;—;68
Viktor Hovland;34-34;—;68
Mark Anderson;34-34;—;68
Tom Lewis;33-35;—;68
Chase Seiffert;34-34;—;68
Also
Zach Johnson;33-36;—;69
