PGA

The Greenbrier

At The Old White TPC

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)

Robby Shelton;29-33;—;62

Scott Harrington;31-33;—;64

Mark Hubbard;32-32;—;64

Kevin Na;32-32;—;64

Lanto Griffin;31-33;—;64

Zack Sucher;34-30;—;64

Joaquin Niemann;31-34;—;65

Harold Varner III;33-32;—;65

Jimmy Walker;32-33;—;65

Sung Kang;32-33;—;65

Brian Harman;32-33;—;65

Sam Ryder;31-34;—;65

Scottie Scheffler;32-33;—;65

Bronson Burgoon;31-34;—;65

Doug Ghim;32-33;—;65

Rob Oppenheim;32-33;—;65

Morgan Hoffmann;31-35;—;66

Harris English;30-36;—;66

Nick Watney;32-34;—;66

Peter Malnati;32-34;—;66

Adam Long;34-32;—;66

Ted Potter, Jr.;32-34;—;66

Austin Cook;33-33;—;66

Scott Brown;30-36;—;66

Andrew Novak;32-34;—;66

Cameron Tringale;33-33;—;66

Sungjae Im;34-32;—;66

Grayson Murray;34-32;—;66

Kevin Streelman;32-34;—;66

J.J. Spaun;32-34;—;66

Martin Laird;34-32;—;66

Anirban Lahiri;34-33;—;67

Jason Dufner;32-35;—;67

Keegan Bradley;34-33;—;67

Martin Trainer;33-34;—;67

David Hearn;31-36;—;67

Brendon Todd;32-35;—;67

Richy Werenski;36-31;—;67

D.J. Trahan;32-35;—;67

Roberto Castro;34-33;—;67

Joseph Bramlett;34-33;—;67

Vince Covello;32-35;—;67

Hank Lebioda;36-31;—;67

Harry Higgs;32-35;—;67

Fabian Gomez;35-32;—;67

Byeong Hun An;32-35;—;67

Cameron Smith;33-34;—;67

Adam Schenk;32-35;—;67

Cameron Percy;33-34;—;67

Maverick McNealy;35-32;—;67

Tyler Duncan;34-33;—;67

Dominic Bozzelli;32-35;—;67

Daniel Summerhays;33-35;—;68

Russell Henley;33-35;—;68

Tom Hoge;34-34;—;68

Bryson DeChambeau;33-35;—;68

David Lingmerth;32-36;—;68

Matt Jones;33-35;—;68

Kyle Westmoreland;33-35;—;68

Seamus Power;35-33;—;68

Arjun Atwal;34-34;—;68

John Huh;34-34;—;68

Nate Lashley;33-35;—;68

Brice Garnett;32-36;—;68

Patrick Rodgers;31-37;—;68

Talor Gooch;34-34;—;68

Peter Uihlein;33-35;—;68

Matthew NeSmith;34-34;—;68

Viktor Hovland;34-34;—;68

Mark Anderson;34-34;—;68

Tom Lewis;33-35;—;68

Chase Seiffert;34-34;—;68

Also

Zach Johnson;33-36;—;69

