Tournament of
Champions
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $6.5 million (winner earned $1,300,000)
Yardage: 7,518; Par 73
Xander Schauffele;72-67-68-62;—;269
Gary Woodland;67-67-68-68;—;270
Justin Thomas;67-72-70-65;—;274
Dustin Johnson;67-74-69-67;—;277
Marc Leishman;68-70-68-71;—;277
Rory McIlroy;69-68-68-72;—;277
Bryson DeChambeau;69-68-70-71;—;278
Patton Kizzire;69-71-71-68;—;279
Jon Rahm;70-71-69-69;—;279
Webb Simpson;70-72-72-65;—;279
Cameron Champ;71-68-74-67;—;280
Kevin Tway;66-71-72-71;—;280
Jason Day;69-71-75-66;—;281
Charles Howell III;74-70-69-69;—;282
Andrew Putnam;69-73-70-70;—;282
Paul Casey;73-71-68-71;—;283
Troy Merritt;73-71-69-70;—;283
Ian Poulter;71-69-73-71;—;284
Brice Garnett;73-72-73-68;—;286
Matt Kuchar;72-73-72-69;—;286
Scott Piercy;76-72-69-69;—;286
Andrew Landry;69-75-71-72;—;287
Brandt Snedeker;75-69-71-72;—;287
Brooks Koepka;76-70-73-69;—;288
Billy Horschel;72-75-71-72;—;290
Patrick Reed;70-75-72-73;—;290
Keegan Bradley;77-69-72-73;—;291
Francesco Molinari;73-71-73-74;—;291
Ted Potter, Jr.;75-73-71-72;—;291
Aaron Wise;74-71-73-73;—;291
Bubba Watson;70-79-74-69;—;292
Michael Kim;71-72-80-73;—;296
Satoshi Kodaira;77-76-73-70;—;296
