Clip art golf

Tournament of

Champions

At Plantation Course at Kapalua

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $6.5 million (winner earned $1,300,000)

Yardage: 7,518; Par 73

Xander Schauffele;72-67-68-62;—;269

Gary Woodland;67-67-68-68;—;270

Justin Thomas;67-72-70-65;—;274

Dustin Johnson;67-74-69-67;—;277

Marc Leishman;68-70-68-71;—;277

Rory McIlroy;69-68-68-72;—;277

Bryson DeChambeau;69-68-70-71;—;278

Patton Kizzire;69-71-71-68;—;279

Jon Rahm;70-71-69-69;—;279

Webb Simpson;70-72-72-65;—;279

Cameron Champ;71-68-74-67;—;280

Kevin Tway;66-71-72-71;—;280

Jason Day;69-71-75-66;—;281

Charles Howell III;74-70-69-69;—;282

Andrew Putnam;69-73-70-70;—;282

Paul Casey;73-71-68-71;—;283

Troy Merritt;73-71-69-70;—;283

Ian Poulter;71-69-73-71;—;284

Brice Garnett;73-72-73-68;—;286

Matt Kuchar;72-73-72-69;—;286

Scott Piercy;76-72-69-69;—;286

Andrew Landry;69-75-71-72;—;287

Brandt Snedeker;75-69-71-72;—;287

Brooks Koepka;76-70-73-69;—;288

Billy Horschel;72-75-71-72;—;290

Patrick Reed;70-75-72-73;—;290

Keegan Bradley;77-69-72-73;—;291

Francesco Molinari;73-71-73-74;—;291

Ted Potter, Jr.;75-73-71-72;—;291

Aaron Wise;74-71-73-73;—;291

Bubba Watson;70-79-74-69;—;292

Michael Kim;71-72-80-73;—;296

Satoshi Kodaira;77-76-73-70;—;296

