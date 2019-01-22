Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

Web.com

Bahamas Great Abaco

At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay

Great Abaco, Bahamas

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)

Willy Wilcox;69-70-69;—;208

John Oda;68-70-70;—;208

Erik Compton;69-65-74;—;208

Vincent Whaley;73-68-69;—;210

Rafael Campos;70-69-72;—;211

Cameron Percy;73-66-72;—;211

Tyler McCumber;70-65-76;—;211

Paul Imondi;69-71-73;—;213

Brad Hopfinger;67-70-76;—;213

Scottie Scheffler;69-69-75;—;213

Mark Anderson;72-69-73;—;214

Harry Higgs;70-69-75;—;214

Brett Stegmaier;71-68-75;—;214

Jimmy Stanger;71-72-72;—;215

Billy Kennerly;73-71-71;—;215

Wade Binfield;68-76-71;—;215

Carl Yuan;71-69-75;—;215

