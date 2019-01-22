Web.com
Bahamas Great Abaco
At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)
Willy Wilcox;69-70-69;—;208
John Oda;68-70-70;—;208
Erik Compton;69-65-74;—;208
Vincent Whaley;73-68-69;—;210
Rafael Campos;70-69-72;—;211
Cameron Percy;73-66-72;—;211
Tyler McCumber;70-65-76;—;211
Paul Imondi;69-71-73;—;213
Brad Hopfinger;67-70-76;—;213
Scottie Scheffler;69-69-75;—;213
Mark Anderson;72-69-73;—;214
Harry Higgs;70-69-75;—;214
Brett Stegmaier;71-68-75;—;214
Jimmy Stanger;71-72-72;—;215
Billy Kennerly;73-71-71;—;215
Wade Binfield;68-76-71;—;215
Carl Yuan;71-69-75;—;215
