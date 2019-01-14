Web.com
Bahamas Great Exuma
At Sandals Emerald Bay GC
Great Exumas, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72
John Oda;63-68;—;131
Zecheng Dou;67-66;—;133
Willy Wilcox;66-69;—;135
Austin Smotherman;67-68;—;135
Zac Blair;71-66;—;137
Billy Kennerly;68-70;—;138
Rob Oppenheim;70-68;—;138
Bo Hoag;70-68;—;138
Harry Higgs;68-71;—;139
Matthew NeSmith;71-68;—;139
Tim Wilkinson;74-65;—;139
Ben Taylor;70-69;—;139
Lee McCoy;66-73;—;139
