Clip art golf

Web.com

Bahamas Great Exuma

At Sandals Emerald Bay GC

Great Exumas, Bahamas

Purse: $600,000

Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72

John Oda;63-68;—;131

Zecheng Dou;67-66;—;133

Willy Wilcox;66-69;—;135

Austin Smotherman;67-68;—;135

Zac Blair;71-66;—;137

Billy Kennerly;68-70;—;138

Rob Oppenheim;70-68;—;138

Bo Hoag;70-68;—;138

Harry Higgs;68-71;—;139

Matthew NeSmith;71-68;—;139

Tim Wilkinson;74-65;—;139

Ben Taylor;70-69;—;139

Lee McCoy;66-73;—;139

