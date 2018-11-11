Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA Tour

Mayakoba Classic

At El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Purse: $7.2 million (winner earned $1,296,000)

Yardage: 6,987; Par: 71 (36-35)

Matt Kuchar;64-64-65-69;—;262

Danny Lee;65-66-67-65;—;263

J.J. Spaun;69-65-65-66;—;265

Richy Werenski;65-66-67-67;—;265

Brice Garnett;68-67-65-66;—;266

Jim Furyk;69-65-66-67;—;267

Pat Perez;66-67-67-67;—;267

Scott Piercy;67-68-70-62;—;267

Harold Varner III;65-69-68-65;—;267

Cameron Champ;68-62-69-69;—;268

Adam Hadwin;65-67-68-68;—;268

Whee Kim;68-63-66-71;—;268

Anirban Lahiri;65-66-69-68;—;268

Aaron Wise;71-65-63-69;—;268

Emiliano Grillo;65-68-67-69;—;269

Armando Favela;67-67-70-66;—;270

Tony Finau;69-65-67-69;—;270

Rickie Fowler;66-68-69-67;—;270

Stephan Jaeger;65-69-68-68;—;270

C.T. Pan;67-69-68-66;—;270

Champions Tour

Charles Schwab Cup

At Phoenix CC

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million (winner earned $440,000)

Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 (36-35)

Vijay Singh;67-67-67-61;—;262

Tim Petrovic;63-67-66-70;—;266

Scott McCarron;65-64-66-72;—;267

Wes Short, Jr;70-63-65-69;—;267

Stephen Ames;68-67-61-72;—;268

Woody Austin;68-69-67-64;—;268

Paul Goydos;63-65-69-73;—;270

Marco Dawson;69-65-67-70;—;271

Joe Durant;67-69-68-67;—;271

Kent Jones;67-71-66-67;—;271

Kevin Sutherland;67-68-69-67;—;271

Jerry Kelly;68-67-68-69;—;272

Bernhard Langer;70-70-66-67;—;273

Gene Sauers;70-71-62-70;—;273

David Toms;69-67-65-72;—;273

Duffy Waldorf;68-65-69-71;—;273

Nedbank Challenge

At Gary Player Country Club

Sun City, South Africa

Purse: $7.5 million

Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72 (36-36)

Lee Westwood;71-69-69-64;—;273

Sergio Garcia;64-71-71-70;—;276

Louis Oosthuizen;69-67-72-69;—;277

Ross Fisher;71-72-67-70;—;280

Haotong Li;71-70-75-65;—;281

Matt Wallace;69-72-73-67;—;281

Also

Martin Kaymer;76-69-71-71;—;287

Rory McIlroy;72-71-73-71;—;287

