PGA Tour
Mayakoba Classic
At El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 million (winner earned $1,296,000)
Yardage: 6,987; Par: 71 (36-35)
Matt Kuchar;64-64-65-69;—;262
Danny Lee;65-66-67-65;—;263
J.J. Spaun;69-65-65-66;—;265
Richy Werenski;65-66-67-67;—;265
Brice Garnett;68-67-65-66;—;266
Jim Furyk;69-65-66-67;—;267
Pat Perez;66-67-67-67;—;267
Scott Piercy;67-68-70-62;—;267
Harold Varner III;65-69-68-65;—;267
Cameron Champ;68-62-69-69;—;268
Adam Hadwin;65-67-68-68;—;268
Whee Kim;68-63-66-71;—;268
Anirban Lahiri;65-66-69-68;—;268
Aaron Wise;71-65-63-69;—;268
Emiliano Grillo;65-68-67-69;—;269
Armando Favela;67-67-70-66;—;270
Tony Finau;69-65-67-69;—;270
Rickie Fowler;66-68-69-67;—;270
Stephan Jaeger;65-69-68-68;—;270
C.T. Pan;67-69-68-66;—;270
Champions Tour
Charles Schwab Cup
At Phoenix CC
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million (winner earned $440,000)
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 (36-35)
Vijay Singh;67-67-67-61;—;262
Tim Petrovic;63-67-66-70;—;266
Scott McCarron;65-64-66-72;—;267
Wes Short, Jr;70-63-65-69;—;267
Stephen Ames;68-67-61-72;—;268
Woody Austin;68-69-67-64;—;268
Paul Goydos;63-65-69-73;—;270
Marco Dawson;69-65-67-70;—;271
Joe Durant;67-69-68-67;—;271
Kent Jones;67-71-66-67;—;271
Kevin Sutherland;67-68-69-67;—;271
Jerry Kelly;68-67-68-69;—;272
Bernhard Langer;70-70-66-67;—;273
Gene Sauers;70-71-62-70;—;273
David Toms;69-67-65-72;—;273
Duffy Waldorf;68-65-69-71;—;273
Nedbank Challenge
At Gary Player Country Club
Sun City, South Africa
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,831; Par: 72 (36-36)
Lee Westwood;71-69-69-64;—;273
Sergio Garcia;64-71-71-70;—;276
Louis Oosthuizen;69-67-72-69;—;277
Ross Fisher;71-72-67-70;—;280
Haotong Li;71-70-75-65;—;281
Matt Wallace;69-72-73-67;—;281
Also
Martin Kaymer;76-69-71-71;—;287
Rory McIlroy;72-71-73-71;—;287
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.