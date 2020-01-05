PGA
Tournament of Champions
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million (winner earned $1,340,000)
Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
Justin Thomas;67-73-69-69;—;278
Patrick Reed;72-66-74-66;—;278
Xander Schauffele;69-68-71-70;—;278
Patrick Cantlay;69-71-73-68;—;281
Rickie Fowler;68-71-74-69;—;282
Joaquin Niemann;66-72-74-70;—;282
Dustin Johnson;72-71-71-69;—;283
Collin Morikawa;71-71-70-71;—;283
Gary Woodland;73-69-69-72;—;283
Jon Rahm;69-73-70-72;—;284
J.T. Poston;70-71-71-73;—;285
Matthew Wolff;69-72-71-73;—;285
Lanto Griffin;71-71-72-72;—;286
Cameron Champ;73-74-69-72;—;288
Kevin Kisner;72-72-68-76;—;288
Matt Kuchar;68-74-71-75;—;288
Sebastian Munoz;72-75-72-70;—;289
Ryan Palmer;71-72-75-71;—;289
Paul Casey;74-72-69-75;—;290
Corey Conners;73-70-74-73;—;290
Tyler Duncan;69-78-68-75;—;290
Nate Lashley;71-71-71-77;—;290
Adam Long;74-71-75-71;—;291
Graeme McDowell;74-69-76-72;—;291
Max Homa;75-72-71-74;—;292
Sung Kang;72-73-73-74;—;292
Jim Herman;73-73-69-78;—;293
Chez Reavie;74-71-73-75;—;293
Brendon Todd;71-74-74-75;—;294
J.B. Holmes;78-71-76-71;—;296
Dylan Frittelli;72-77-73-75;—;297
Keith Mitchell;76-72-73-81;—;302
Kevin Na;76-74-77-75;—;302
Martin Trainer;74-77-77-82;—;310
