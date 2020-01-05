Clip art golf

PGA

Tournament of Champions

At Plantation Course at Kapalua

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Purse: $6.7 million (winner earned $1,340,000)

Yardage: 7,596; Par 73

Justin Thomas;67-73-69-69;—;278

Patrick Reed;72-66-74-66;—;278

Xander Schauffele;69-68-71-70;—;278

Patrick Cantlay;69-71-73-68;—;281

Rickie Fowler;68-71-74-69;—;282

Joaquin Niemann;66-72-74-70;—;282

Dustin Johnson;72-71-71-69;—;283

Collin Morikawa;71-71-70-71;—;283

Gary Woodland;73-69-69-72;—;283

Jon Rahm;69-73-70-72;—;284

J.T. Poston;70-71-71-73;—;285

Matthew Wolff;69-72-71-73;—;285

Lanto Griffin;71-71-72-72;—;286

Cameron Champ;73-74-69-72;—;288

Kevin Kisner;72-72-68-76;—;288

Matt Kuchar;68-74-71-75;—;288

Sebastian Munoz;72-75-72-70;—;289

Ryan Palmer;71-72-75-71;—;289

Paul Casey;74-72-69-75;—;290

Corey Conners;73-70-74-73;—;290

Tyler Duncan;69-78-68-75;—;290

Nate Lashley;71-71-71-77;—;290

Adam Long;74-71-75-71;—;291

Graeme McDowell;74-69-76-72;—;291

Max Homa;75-72-71-74;—;292

Sung Kang;72-73-73-74;—;292

Jim Herman;73-73-69-78;—;293

Chez Reavie;74-71-73-75;—;293

Brendon Todd;71-74-74-75;—;294

J.B. Holmes;78-71-76-71;—;296

Dylan Frittelli;72-77-73-75;—;297

Keith Mitchell;76-72-73-81;—;302

Kevin Na;76-74-77-75;—;302

Martin Trainer;74-77-77-82;—;310

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments