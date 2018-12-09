Try 1 month for 99¢
QBE Shootout

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Purse: $3.4 million (winners earned $422,500 each)

P. Kizzire/B. Harman;59-66-61;—;186

G. McDowell/E. Grillo;59-66-62;—;187

G. Woodland/C. Hoffman;61-64-63;—;188

K. Na/B. DeChambeau;59-67-62;—;188

L. List/C. Howell III;61-66-61;—;188

B. Watson/H. Varner III;62-67-60;—;189

L. Thompson/T. Finau;61-67-65;—;193

B. Snedeker/B. Horschel;63-67-64;—;194

S. Stricker/S. O'Hair;62-67-65;—;194

A. Landry/L. Donald;63-68-65;—;196

K. Stanley/P. Perez;63-68-67;—;199

K. Kisner/C. Champ;63-71-68;—;202

South African Open

At Randpark Golf Club

Johannesburg

b-Bushwillow Course: 7,116 yards, par-71

f-Firethorn Course: 7,504 yards, par-71

Purse: $1.25 million

Final two rounds on Firethorn Course

Louis Oosthuizen;62b-70f-67-67;—;266

Romain Langasque;69b-68f-69-66;—;272

Bryce Easton;68b-69f-71-66;—;274

Thomas Aiken;67b-68f-72-67;—;274

Oliver Wilson;73b-66f-68-67;—;274

Charl Schwartzel;67f-63b-72-72;—;274

Brandon Stone;71b-67f-71-66;—;275

Yikeun Chang;70f-65b-72-68;—;275

Anthony Michael;67f-71b-69-68;—;275

Haydn Porteous;68f-70b-68-69;—;275

Branden Grace;66b-68f-71-70;—;275

Jbe Kruger;66b-67f-72-70;—;275

Jeff Winther;68f-69b-68-70;—;275

Madalitso Muthiya;63b-68f-71-73;—;275

Zander Lombard;64b-68f-74-70;—;276

Kurt Kitayama;63f-69b-74-70;—;276

Tapio Pulkkanen;69b-69f-68-70;—;276

Robert MacIntyre;70b-67f-68-71;—;276

Ernie Els;66b-71f-68-71;—;276

Matt Wallace;65b-69f-68-74;—;276

