QBE Shootout
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Purse: $3.4 million (winners earned $422,500 each)
P. Kizzire/B. Harman;59-66-61;—;186
G. McDowell/E. Grillo;59-66-62;—;187
G. Woodland/C. Hoffman;61-64-63;—;188
K. Na/B. DeChambeau;59-67-62;—;188
L. List/C. Howell III;61-66-61;—;188
B. Watson/H. Varner III;62-67-60;—;189
L. Thompson/T. Finau;61-67-65;—;193
B. Snedeker/B. Horschel;63-67-64;—;194
S. Stricker/S. O'Hair;62-67-65;—;194
A. Landry/L. Donald;63-68-65;—;196
K. Stanley/P. Perez;63-68-67;—;199
K. Kisner/C. Champ;63-71-68;—;202
South African Open
At Randpark Golf Club
Johannesburg
b-Bushwillow Course: 7,116 yards, par-71
f-Firethorn Course: 7,504 yards, par-71
Purse: $1.25 million
Final two rounds on Firethorn Course
Louis Oosthuizen;62b-70f-67-67;—;266
Romain Langasque;69b-68f-69-66;—;272
Bryce Easton;68b-69f-71-66;—;274
Thomas Aiken;67b-68f-72-67;—;274
Oliver Wilson;73b-66f-68-67;—;274
Charl Schwartzel;67f-63b-72-72;—;274
Brandon Stone;71b-67f-71-66;—;275
Yikeun Chang;70f-65b-72-68;—;275
Anthony Michael;67f-71b-69-68;—;275
Haydn Porteous;68f-70b-68-69;—;275
Branden Grace;66b-68f-71-70;—;275
Jbe Kruger;66b-67f-72-70;—;275
Jeff Winther;68f-69b-68-70;—;275
Madalitso Muthiya;63b-68f-71-73;—;275
Zander Lombard;64b-68f-74-70;—;276
Kurt Kitayama;63f-69b-74-70;—;276
Tapio Pulkkanen;69b-69f-68-70;—;276
Robert MacIntyre;70b-67f-68-71;—;276
Ernie Els;66b-71f-68-71;—;276
Matt Wallace;65b-69f-68-74;—;276
