Clip art golf

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic

At Portland, Ore.

Columbia Edgewater CC

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72 (36-36)

Marina Alex;32-30;—;62

Brooke M. Henderson;33-31;—;64

Minjee Lee;34-30;—;64

Robynn Ree;30-35;—;65

Katherine Perry;34-32;—;66

Su Oh;32-34;—;66

Georgia Hall;33-33;—;66

Angela Stanford;34-33;—;67

Mi Hyang Lee;36-31;—;67

Mariah Stackhouse;33-34;—;67

Jaye Marie Green;34-33;—;67

Ally McDonald;33-34;—;67

Brittany Lincicome;35-32;—;67

Anna Nordqvist;35-32;—;67

Tiffany Chan;32-36;—;68

Camilla Lennarth;32-36;—;68

Beatriz Recari;35-33;—;68

Pornanong Phatlum;35-33;—;68

Lexi Thompson;35-33;—;68

Jacqui Concolino;34-34;—;68

Charley Hull;33-35;—;68

Megan Khang;33-35;—;68

Gaby Lopez;36-32;—;68

Ayako Uehara;35-33;—;68

Amy Olson;35-33;—;68

Mina Harigae;33-35;—;68

European Tour

Made in Denmark

At Aarhus, Denmark

Silkeborg Ry GC

Purse: $1.5 million euros

Yardage: 6,975; Par: 72 (36-36)

Jonathan Thomson;31-32;—;64

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;33-33;—;66

Matthew Baldwin;33-33;—;66

Josh Geary;31-35;—;66

Lucas Bjerregaard;33-33;—;66

Brett Rumford;34-32;—;66

Hunter Stewart;35-31;—;66

Web.com

DAP Championship

At Beechwood, Ohio

Canterbury GC

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 6,976; Par: 70 (35-35)

Kramer Hickok;31-32;—;63

Justin Hueber;32-32;—;64

Adam Schenk;33-33;—;66

Stephan Jaeger;33-33;—;66

Eric Axley;32-34;—;66

Cameron Champ;34-33;—;67

Roberto Diaz;33-34;—;67

Nicholas Lindheim;33-34;—;67

Ben Crane;33-34;—;67

Nate Lashley;34-33;—;67

Tom Lovelady;34-33;—;67

Cameron Tringale;33-34;—;67

Justin Lower;35-32;—;67

Jim Knous;32-35;—;67

Wes Roach;35-32;—;67

Johnson Wagner;33-34;—;67

Tyrone Van Aswegen;34-34;—;68

Zac Blair;35-33;—;68

Maverick McNealy;33-35;—;68

Michael Thompson;34-34;—;68

Jonathan Randolph;32-36;—;68

Aaron Baddeley;29-39;—;68

Max Homa;35-33;—;68

Peter Malnati;34-34;—;68

Ricky Barnes;32-36;—;68

Martin Piller;34-34;—;68

Christian Brand;33-35;—;68

Brian Campbell;32-36;—;68

