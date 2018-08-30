LPGA Tour
Portland Classic
At Portland, Ore.
Columbia Edgewater CC
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,476; Par: 72 (36-36)
Marina Alex;32-30;—;62
Brooke M. Henderson;33-31;—;64
Minjee Lee;34-30;—;64
Robynn Ree;30-35;—;65
Katherine Perry;34-32;—;66
Su Oh;32-34;—;66
Georgia Hall;33-33;—;66
Angela Stanford;34-33;—;67
Mi Hyang Lee;36-31;—;67
Mariah Stackhouse;33-34;—;67
Jaye Marie Green;34-33;—;67
Ally McDonald;33-34;—;67
Brittany Lincicome;35-32;—;67
Anna Nordqvist;35-32;—;67
Tiffany Chan;32-36;—;68
Camilla Lennarth;32-36;—;68
Beatriz Recari;35-33;—;68
Pornanong Phatlum;35-33;—;68
Lexi Thompson;35-33;—;68
Jacqui Concolino;34-34;—;68
Charley Hull;33-35;—;68
Megan Khang;33-35;—;68
Gaby Lopez;36-32;—;68
Ayako Uehara;35-33;—;68
Amy Olson;35-33;—;68
Mina Harigae;33-35;—;68
European Tour
Made in Denmark
At Aarhus, Denmark
Silkeborg Ry GC
Purse: $1.5 million euros
Yardage: 6,975; Par: 72 (36-36)
Jonathan Thomson;31-32;—;64
Christiaan Bezuidenhout;33-33;—;66
Matthew Baldwin;33-33;—;66
Josh Geary;31-35;—;66
Lucas Bjerregaard;33-33;—;66
Brett Rumford;34-32;—;66
Hunter Stewart;35-31;—;66
Web.com
DAP Championship
At Beechwood, Ohio
Canterbury GC
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,976; Par: 70 (35-35)
Kramer Hickok;31-32;—;63
Justin Hueber;32-32;—;64
Adam Schenk;33-33;—;66
Stephan Jaeger;33-33;—;66
Eric Axley;32-34;—;66
Cameron Champ;34-33;—;67
Roberto Diaz;33-34;—;67
Nicholas Lindheim;33-34;—;67
Ben Crane;33-34;—;67
Nate Lashley;34-33;—;67
Tom Lovelady;34-33;—;67
Cameron Tringale;33-34;—;67
Justin Lower;35-32;—;67
Jim Knous;32-35;—;67
Wes Roach;35-32;—;67
Johnson Wagner;33-34;—;67
Tyrone Van Aswegen;34-34;—;68
Zac Blair;35-33;—;68
Maverick McNealy;33-35;—;68
Michael Thompson;34-34;—;68
Jonathan Randolph;32-36;—;68
Aaron Baddeley;29-39;—;68
Max Homa;35-33;—;68
Peter Malnati;34-34;—;68
Ricky Barnes;32-36;—;68
Martin Piller;34-34;—;68
Christian Brand;33-35;—;68
Brian Campbell;32-36;—;68
