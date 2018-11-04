PGA Tour
Shriners Hospitals
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 million (winner earned $1,260,000)
Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
Bryson DeChambeau;66-66-65-66;—;263
Patrick Cantlay;69-67-63-65;—;264
Sam Ryder;66-71-66-62;—;265
Rickie Fowler;68-67-69-63;—;267
Abraham Ancer;66-66-69-66;—;267
Robert Streb;65-66-68-68;—;267
Chesson Hadley;69-67-65-68;—;269
Ryan Palmer;71-65-65-68;—;269
Lucas Glover;67-70-61-71;—;269
Bud Cauley;72-66-67-65;—;270
Brandon Harkins;70-66-70-64;—;270
Joaquin Niemann;69-68-67-66;—;270
Scott Piercy;69-68-68-65;—;270
Gary Woodland;69-67-71-63;—;270
Sungjae Im;72-65-69-65;—;271
Si Woo Kim;66-70-69-66;—;271
Peter Malnati;70-66-67-68;—;271
Denny McCarthy;71-65-66-69;—;271
Webb Simpson;68-69-68-66;—;271
J.J. Spaun;67-69-67-68;—;271
Harold Varner III;65-67-69-70;—;271
Aaron Wise;72-67-66-66;—;271
Kramer Hickok;66-72-67-67;—;272
Beau Hossler;69-68-67-68;—;272
Kevin Tway;67-66-72-67;—;272
Peter Uihlein;63-66-68-75;—;272
Richy Werenski;70-66-68-68;—;272
European PGA
Turkish Airlines Open
Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort
Antalya, Turkey
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,159; Par: 71
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Justin Rose;65-65-69-68;—;267
Haotong Li;66-67-63-71;—;267
Thomas Detry;66-70-68-65;—;269
Adrian Otaegui;68-65-71-65;—;269
Lucas Bjerregaad;70-67-66-67;—;270
Martin Kaymer;66-69-69-66;—;270
Tommy Fleetwood;68-66-68-69;—;271
Thorbjorn Olesen;65-67-68-71;—;271
Danny Willett;67-65-69-70;—;271
Thomas Aiken;71-65-66-70;—;272
Sam Horsfield;66-67-68-71;—;272
Alexander Levy;67-66-66-73;—;272
Tapio Pulkkanen;68-70-67-67;—;272
LPGA Tour
Toto Japan Classic
At Seta Golf Course
Shiga, Japan
Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)
Yardage: 6,659; Par: 72
Nasa Hataoka;66-69-67;—;202
Momoko Ueda;69-67-68;—;204
Carlota Ciganda;68-68-68;—;204
Saki Nagamine;68-68-68;—;204
Jin Young Ko;68-71-66;—;205
Ji-Hee Lee;69-68-68;—;205
Amy Yang;70-67-69;—;206
Jae-Eun Chung;71-65-71;—;207
In-Kyung Kim;66-70-71;—;207
Sakura Koiwai;68-66-73;—;207
Megan Khang;71-70-67;—;208
Jennifer Song;71-67-70;—;208
So Yeon Ryu;65-73-70;—;208
Jiyai Shin;66-69-73;—;208
Yu Liu;72-69-68;—;209
Charley Hull;69-69-71;—;209
Hee-Kyung Bae;69-67-73;—;209
Minjee Lee;67-64-78;—;209
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.