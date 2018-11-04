Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA Tour

Shriners Hospitals

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $7 million (winner earned $1,260,000)

Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71

Bryson DeChambeau;66-66-65-66;—;263

Patrick Cantlay;69-67-63-65;—;264

Sam Ryder;66-71-66-62;—;265

Rickie Fowler;68-67-69-63;—;267

Abraham Ancer;66-66-69-66;—;267

Robert Streb;65-66-68-68;—;267

Chesson Hadley;69-67-65-68;—;269

Ryan Palmer;71-65-65-68;—;269

Lucas Glover;67-70-61-71;—;269

Bud Cauley;72-66-67-65;—;270

Brandon Harkins;70-66-70-64;—;270

Joaquin Niemann;69-68-67-66;—;270

Scott Piercy;69-68-68-65;—;270

Gary Woodland;69-67-71-63;—;270

Sungjae Im;72-65-69-65;—;271

Si Woo Kim;66-70-69-66;—;271

Peter Malnati;70-66-67-68;—;271

Denny McCarthy;71-65-66-69;—;271

Webb Simpson;68-69-68-66;—;271

J.J. Spaun;67-69-67-68;—;271

Harold Varner III;65-67-69-70;—;271

Aaron Wise;72-67-66-66;—;271

Kramer Hickok;66-72-67-67;—;272

Beau Hossler;69-68-67-68;—;272

Kevin Tway;67-66-72-67;—;272

Peter Uihlein;63-66-68-75;—;272

Richy Werenski;70-66-68-68;—;272

European PGA

Turkish Airlines Open

Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort

Antalya, Turkey

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,159; Par: 71

x-won on first playoff hole

x-Justin Rose;65-65-69-68;—;267

Haotong Li;66-67-63-71;—;267

Thomas Detry;66-70-68-65;—;269

Adrian Otaegui;68-65-71-65;—;269

Lucas Bjerregaad;70-67-66-67;—;270

Martin Kaymer;66-69-69-66;—;270

Tommy Fleetwood;68-66-68-69;—;271

Thorbjorn Olesen;65-67-68-71;—;271

Danny Willett;67-65-69-70;—;271

Thomas Aiken;71-65-66-70;—;272

Sam Horsfield;66-67-68-71;—;272

Alexander Levy;67-66-66-73;—;272

Tapio Pulkkanen;68-70-67-67;—;272

LPGA Tour

Toto Japan Classic

At Seta Golf Course

Shiga, Japan

Purse: $1.5 million (winner earned $225,000)

Yardage: 6,659; Par: 72

Nasa Hataoka;66-69-67;—;202

Momoko Ueda;69-67-68;—;204

Carlota Ciganda;68-68-68;—;204

Saki Nagamine;68-68-68;—;204

Jin Young Ko;68-71-66;—;205

Ji-Hee Lee;69-68-68;—;205

Amy Yang;70-67-69;—;206

Jae-Eun Chung;71-65-71;—;207

In-Kyung Kim;66-70-71;—;207

Sakura Koiwai;68-66-73;—;207

Megan Khang;71-70-67;—;208

Jennifer Song;71-67-70;—;208

So Yeon Ryu;65-73-70;—;208

Jiyai Shin;66-69-73;—;208

Yu Liu;72-69-68;—;209

Charley Hull;69-69-71;—;209

Hee-Kyung Bae;69-67-73;—;209

Minjee Lee;67-64-78;—;209

