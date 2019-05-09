PGA Tour
Byron Nelson
At Trinity Forest GC
Dallas
Purse: $7.9 million
Yardage: 7,371; Par 71 (36-35)
Denny McCarthy;34-29;—;63
Tyler Duncan;30-34;—;64
Tom Hoge;33-31;—;64
Matt Jones;31-34;—;65
Brooks Koepka;33-32;—;65
Jonas Blixt;33-32;—;65
Troy Merritt;32-33;—;65
Chad Campbell;31-34;—;65
Kramer Hickok;30-35;—;65
Shawn Stefani;33-32;—;65
Matt Every;34-31;—;65
Sung Kang;31-34;—;65
C.T. Pan;32-34;—;66
Keith Mitchell;32-34;—;66
Daniel Berger;32-34;—;66
J.J. Spaun;32-34;—;66
Michael Thompson;33-33;—;66
Roberto Diaz;32-34;—;66
Justin Harding;32-34;—;66
Sam Burns;31-35;—;66
Seth Reeves;32-34;—;66
Scott Piercy;33-34;—;67
Brian Stuard;34-33;—;67
Rory Sabbatini;32-35;—;67
Andres Romero;34-33;—;67
Beau Hossler;33-34;—;67
Nate Lashley;34-33;—;67
Cameron Davis;33-34;—;67
Zack Sucher;34-33;—;67
Henrik Stenson;31-36;—;67
Hideki Matsuyama;34-33;—;67
Mackenzie Hughes;34-33;—;67
Pat Perez;32-35;—;67
Martin Laird;34-33;—;67
Scottie Scheffler;34-33;—;67
Champions Tour
Regions Tradition
At Trinity Forest GC (Founders course)
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,299; Par 72 (36-36)
Leaderboard at time of suspended play
Golfer;Score;Thru
Glen Day;-7;16
Miguel Angel Jimenez;-5;17
David Toms;-5;13
Billy Andrade;-4;F
Willie Wood;-3;F
Bernhard Langer;-3;17
Steve Jones;-3;15
Steve Stricker;-3;13
Web.com Tour
K.C. Golf Classic
At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate
Overland Park, Kan.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,251; Par 72 (36-36)
Motin Yeung;35-30;—;65
Steve Wheatcroft;33-34;—;67
Steve Marino;32-35;—;67
Matt Harmon;33-35;—;68
Luke Guthrie;34-35;—;69
Dan McCarthy;36-33;—;69
Henrik Norlander;36-33;—;69
Brian Campbell;36-34;—;70
Erik Compton;35-35;—;70
Daniel Summerhays;32-38;—;70
