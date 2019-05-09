Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson

At Trinity Forest GC

Dallas

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,371; Par 71 (36-35)

Denny McCarthy;34-29;—;63

Tyler Duncan;30-34;—;64

Tom Hoge;33-31;—;64

Matt Jones;31-34;—;65

Brooks Koepka;33-32;—;65

Jonas Blixt;33-32;—;65

Troy Merritt;32-33;—;65

Chad Campbell;31-34;—;65

Kramer Hickok;30-35;—;65

Shawn Stefani;33-32;—;65

Matt Every;34-31;—;65

Sung Kang;31-34;—;65

C.T. Pan;32-34;—;66

Keith Mitchell;32-34;—;66

Daniel Berger;32-34;—;66

J.J. Spaun;32-34;—;66

Michael Thompson;33-33;—;66

Roberto Diaz;32-34;—;66

Justin Harding;32-34;—;66

Sam Burns;31-35;—;66

Seth Reeves;32-34;—;66

Scott Piercy;33-34;—;67

Brian Stuard;34-33;—;67

Rory Sabbatini;32-35;—;67

Andres Romero;34-33;—;67

Beau Hossler;33-34;—;67

Nate Lashley;34-33;—;67

Cameron Davis;33-34;—;67

Zack Sucher;34-33;—;67

Henrik Stenson;31-36;—;67

Hideki Matsuyama;34-33;—;67

Mackenzie Hughes;34-33;—;67

Pat Perez;32-35;—;67

Martin Laird;34-33;—;67

Scottie Scheffler;34-33;—;67

Champions Tour

Regions Tradition

At Trinity Forest GC (Founders course)

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,299; Par 72 (36-36)

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

Golfer;Score;Thru

Glen Day;-7;16

Miguel Angel Jimenez;-5;17

David Toms;-5;13

Billy Andrade;-4;F

Willie Wood;-3;F

Bernhard Langer;-3;17

Steve Jones;-3;15

Steve Stricker;-3;13

Web.com Tour

K.C. Golf Classic

At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate

Overland Park, Kan.

Purse: $675,000

Yardage: 7,251; Par 72 (36-36)

Motin Yeung;35-30;—;65

Steve Wheatcroft;33-34;—;67

Steve Marino;32-35;—;67

Matt Harmon;33-35;—;68

Luke Guthrie;34-35;—;69

Dan McCarthy;36-33;—;69

Henrik Norlander;36-33;—;69

Brian Campbell;36-34;—;70

Erik Compton;35-35;—;70

Daniel Summerhays;32-38;—;70

