PGA Championship

At Bethpage Black

Farmingdale, N.Y.

Purse: $11 million

Yardage: 7,459; Par 70 (35-35)

Brooks Koepka;31-32;—;63

Danny Lee;32-32;—;64

Tommy Fleetwood;33-34;—;67

Mike Lorenzo-Vera;35-33;—;68

Chez Reavie;33-35;—;68

Luke List;32-36;—;68

Sung Kang;32-36;—;68

Pat Perez;34-34;—;68

Rickie Fowler;33-36;—;69

Matt Wallace;33-36;—;69

Patrick Cantlay;35-34;—;69

Dustin Johnson;35-34;—;69

Jordan Spieth;33-36;—;69

Phil Mickelson;36-33;—;69

Jason Day;36-33;—;69

Si Woo Kim;33-36;—;69

Sam Burns;35-35;—;70

Patton Kizzire;34-36;—;70

Jason Caron;36-34;—;70

Max Homa;33-37;—;70

David Lipsky;35-35;—;70

Erik van Rooyen;36-34;—;70

Jimmy Walker;35-35;—;70

Graeme McDowell;34-36;—;70

Louis Oosthuizen;33-37;—;70

Justin Rose;34-36;—;70

Xander Schauffele;33-37;—;70

Hideki Matsuyama;33-37;—;70

Aaron Wise;35-35;—;70

Ryan Vermeer;36-34;—;70

Daniel Berger;35-35;—;70

Paul Casey;35-35;—;70

Tony Finau;34-36;—;70

Billy Horschel;34-36;—;70

Joel Dahmen;34-36;—;70

Gary Woodland;32-38;—;70

Keegan Bradley;37-33;—;70

Jon Rahm;35-35;—;70

Matt Kuchar;34-36;—;70

Jazz Janewattananond;35-35;—;70

Harold Varner III;34-37;—;71

Kyle Stanley;35-36;—;71

Kelly Kraft;36-35;—;71

Adam Scott;35-36;—;71

Tyrrell Hatton;33-38;—;71

J.B. Holmes;34-37;—;71

Lucas Bjerregaard;35-36;—;71

Sungjae Im;36-35;—;71

Danny Willett;34-37;—;71

Zach Johnson;36-35;—;71

Also

Tiger Woods;34-38;—;72

Rory McIlroy;37-35;—;72

USGA

Senior Women's Open

At Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club

Southern Pines, N.C.

Yardage: 6,016; Par 71

Danielle Ammaccapane;35-37;—;72

Nanci Bowen;36-37;—;73

Liselotte Neumann;37-36;—;73

Barbara Moxness;36-37;—;73

Yuko Saito;38-36;—;74

Lisa DePaulo;35-39;—;74

Christa Johnson;36-38;—;74

Laura Davies;37-38;—;75

Becky Iverson;39-36;—;75

Helen Alfredsson;37-38;—;75

Carolyn Barnett-Howe;38-37;—;75

Trish Johnson;39-36;—;75

Jackie Gallagher-Smith;37-38;—;75

Laura Shanahan Rowe;37-38;—;75

Cheryl Fox;38-37;—;75

Sue Ginter;38-37;—;75

Leslie Spalding;38-37;—;75

Webcom Tour

Knoxville Open

At Fox Den Country Club

Knoxville, Tenn.

Purse: $550,000

Yardage: 7,088; Par 71 (35-36)

Ryan Brehm;33-31;—;64

Mark Hubbard;32-33;—;65

Billy Kennerly;32-33;—;65

Jack Maguire;32-33;—;65

Luke Guthrie;33-33;—;66

Tim Wilkinson;33-33;—;66

Mark Anderson;34-33;—;67

D.H. Lee;32-35;—;67

Talor Gooch;33-34;—;67

Tyson Alexander;32-35;—;67

Brian Richey;34-33;—;67

Matthew Short;32-35;—;67

Robby Shelton;34-33;—;67

Chad Campbell;33-34;—;67

Doc Redman;32-35;—;67

