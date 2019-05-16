PGA Championship
At Bethpage Black
Farmingdale, N.Y.
Purse: $11 million
Yardage: 7,459; Par 70 (35-35)
Brooks Koepka;31-32;—;63
Danny Lee;32-32;—;64
Tommy Fleetwood;33-34;—;67
Mike Lorenzo-Vera;35-33;—;68
Chez Reavie;33-35;—;68
Luke List;32-36;—;68
Sung Kang;32-36;—;68
Pat Perez;34-34;—;68
Rickie Fowler;33-36;—;69
Matt Wallace;33-36;—;69
Patrick Cantlay;35-34;—;69
Dustin Johnson;35-34;—;69
Jordan Spieth;33-36;—;69
Phil Mickelson;36-33;—;69
Jason Day;36-33;—;69
Si Woo Kim;33-36;—;69
Sam Burns;35-35;—;70
Patton Kizzire;34-36;—;70
Jason Caron;36-34;—;70
Max Homa;33-37;—;70
David Lipsky;35-35;—;70
Erik van Rooyen;36-34;—;70
Jimmy Walker;35-35;—;70
Graeme McDowell;34-36;—;70
Louis Oosthuizen;33-37;—;70
Justin Rose;34-36;—;70
Xander Schauffele;33-37;—;70
Hideki Matsuyama;33-37;—;70
Aaron Wise;35-35;—;70
Ryan Vermeer;36-34;—;70
Daniel Berger;35-35;—;70
Paul Casey;35-35;—;70
Tony Finau;34-36;—;70
Billy Horschel;34-36;—;70
Joel Dahmen;34-36;—;70
Gary Woodland;32-38;—;70
Keegan Bradley;37-33;—;70
Jon Rahm;35-35;—;70
Matt Kuchar;34-36;—;70
Jazz Janewattananond;35-35;—;70
Harold Varner III;34-37;—;71
Kyle Stanley;35-36;—;71
Kelly Kraft;36-35;—;71
Adam Scott;35-36;—;71
Tyrrell Hatton;33-38;—;71
J.B. Holmes;34-37;—;71
Lucas Bjerregaard;35-36;—;71
Sungjae Im;36-35;—;71
Danny Willett;34-37;—;71
Zach Johnson;36-35;—;71
Also
Tiger Woods;34-38;—;72
Rory McIlroy;37-35;—;72
USGA
Senior Women's Open
At Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club
Southern Pines, N.C.
Yardage: 6,016; Par 71
Danielle Ammaccapane;35-37;—;72
Nanci Bowen;36-37;—;73
Liselotte Neumann;37-36;—;73
Barbara Moxness;36-37;—;73
Yuko Saito;38-36;—;74
Lisa DePaulo;35-39;—;74
Christa Johnson;36-38;—;74
Laura Davies;37-38;—;75
Becky Iverson;39-36;—;75
Helen Alfredsson;37-38;—;75
Carolyn Barnett-Howe;38-37;—;75
Trish Johnson;39-36;—;75
Jackie Gallagher-Smith;37-38;—;75
Laura Shanahan Rowe;37-38;—;75
Cheryl Fox;38-37;—;75
Sue Ginter;38-37;—;75
Leslie Spalding;38-37;—;75
Webcom Tour
Knoxville Open
At Fox Den Country Club
Knoxville, Tenn.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,088; Par 71 (35-36)
Ryan Brehm;33-31;—;64
Mark Hubbard;32-33;—;65
Billy Kennerly;32-33;—;65
Jack Maguire;32-33;—;65
Luke Guthrie;33-33;—;66
Tim Wilkinson;33-33;—;66
Mark Anderson;34-33;—;67
D.H. Lee;32-35;—;67
Talor Gooch;33-34;—;67
Tyson Alexander;32-35;—;67
Brian Richey;34-33;—;67
Matthew Short;32-35;—;67
Robby Shelton;34-33;—;67
Chad Campbell;33-34;—;67
Doc Redman;32-35;—;67
