PGA

Pebble Beach Pro-Am

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $7.6 million (winner earned $1,368,000)

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72

s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71

Final round played on Pebble Beach

Phil Mickelson;65m-68s-70p-65;—;268

Paul Casey;69p-64m-67s-71;—;271

Scott Stallings;67s-70p-69m-66;—;272

Jason Day;65m-69s-72p-68;—;274

Si Woo Kim;66p-71m-69s-68;—;274

Scott Langley;64m-69s-73p-69;—;275

Brian Gay;64m-72s-69p-71;—;276

Kevin Streelman;70m-70s-71p-65;—;276

Lucas Glover;68s-66p-70m-72;—;276

Max Homa;73p-69m-68s-67;—;277

Scott Piercy;70p-65m-69s-73;—;277

Chris Stroud;69p-71m-67s-70;—;277

Michael Thompson;70s-72p-69m-66;—;277

Matt Every;65m-71s-69p-73;—;278

Jim Furyk;72s-68p-68m-70;—;278

Sung Kang;69p-69m-69s-71;—;278

Russell Knox;68m-70s-68p-72;—;278

