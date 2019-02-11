PGA
Pebble Beach Pro-Am
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 million (winner earned $1,368,000)
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72
s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71
Final round played on Pebble Beach
Phil Mickelson;65m-68s-70p-65;—;268
Paul Casey;69p-64m-67s-71;—;271
Scott Stallings;67s-70p-69m-66;—;272
Jason Day;65m-69s-72p-68;—;274
Si Woo Kim;66p-71m-69s-68;—;274
Scott Langley;64m-69s-73p-69;—;275
Brian Gay;64m-72s-69p-71;—;276
Kevin Streelman;70m-70s-71p-65;—;276
Lucas Glover;68s-66p-70m-72;—;276
Max Homa;73p-69m-68s-67;—;277
Scott Piercy;70p-65m-69s-73;—;277
Chris Stroud;69p-71m-67s-70;—;277
Michael Thompson;70s-72p-69m-66;—;277
Matt Every;65m-71s-69p-73;—;278
Jim Furyk;72s-68p-68m-70;—;278
Sung Kang;69p-69m-69s-71;—;278
Russell Knox;68m-70s-68p-72;—;278
