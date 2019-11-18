PGA Tour
Mayakoba Classic
At El Camaleon Golf Club
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Purse: $7.2 million (winner earned $1,296,000)
Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71
Brendon Todd;63-68-65-68;—;264
Adam Long;63-69-67-66;—;265
Carlos Ortiz;69-65-65-66;—;265
Vaughn Taylor;64-66-67-68;—;265
Harris English;65-64-68-70;—;267
Joel Dahmen;69-69-66-65;—;269
Robby Shelton;66-66-72-65;—;269
Abraham Ancer;66-72-65-67;—;270
Billy Horschel;65-71-66-68;—;270
Pat Perez;68-65-68-69;—;270
Dylan Frittelli;66-69-71-65;—;271
Brice Garnett;71-67-69-64;—;271
C.T. Pan;68-70-66-67;—;271
Zac Blair;67-73-65-67;—;272
Brian Gay;66-72-69-65;—;272
Matt Kuchar;69-68-73-62;—;272
Robert Streb;71-64-67-70;—;272
Also
Zach Johnson;64-70-72-69;—;275
