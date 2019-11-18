Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Classic

At El Camaleon Golf Club

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Purse: $7.2 million (winner earned $1,296,000)

Yardage: 7,017; Par: 71

Brendon Todd;63-68-65-68;—;264

Adam Long;63-69-67-66;—;265

Carlos Ortiz;69-65-65-66;—;265

Vaughn Taylor;64-66-67-68;—;265

Harris English;65-64-68-70;—;267

Joel Dahmen;69-69-66-65;—;269

Robby Shelton;66-66-72-65;—;269

Abraham Ancer;66-72-65-67;—;270

Billy Horschel;65-71-66-68;—;270

Pat Perez;68-65-68-69;—;270

Dylan Frittelli;66-69-71-65;—;271

Brice Garnett;71-67-69-64;—;271

C.T. Pan;68-70-66-67;—;271

Zac Blair;67-73-65-67;—;272

Brian Gay;66-72-69-65;—;272

Matt Kuchar;69-68-73-62;—;272

Robert Streb;71-64-67-70;—;272

Also

Zach Johnson;64-70-72-69;—;275

