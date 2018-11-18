Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA

RSM Classic

At Sea Island Golf Club

Sea Island, Ga.

Purse: $6.4 million (winner earned $1,152,000)

s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70

p-Plantation Course: 6,907 yards, par-72

Charles Howell III;64p-64s-68-67;—;263

Patrick Rodgers;70s-70p-61-62;—;263

Webb Simpson;68s-68p-63-65;—;264

Ryan Blaum;69p-65s-65-66;—;265

Luke List;69p-68s-63-65;—;265

Cameron Champ;68p-63s-66-69;—;266

Zach Johnson;70s-66p-65-66;—;267

Kevin Kisner;70p-69s-63-65;—;267

Peter Uihlein;66s-71p-67-63;—;267

Chase Wright;67p-69s-67-64;—;267

Dominic Bozzelli;71s-66p-65-66;—;268

Austin Cook;66p-73s-65-64;—;268

Lucas Glover;69s-67p-67-65;—;268

Graeme McDowell;67s-68p-67-66;—;268

Anders Albertson;70s-66p-66-67;—;269

Ryan Armour;72s-66p-67-64;—;269

Matt Every;69s-69p-65-66;—;269

Jason Gore;68p-63s-66-72;—;269

David Hearn;68s-66p-67-68;—;269

Patton Kizzire;68p-72s-63-66;—;269

Hunter Mahan;71s-67p-67-64;—;269

Richy Werenski;71s-69p-63-66;—;269

LPGA

CME Group Tour

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $2.5 million (winner earned $500,000)

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Lexi Thompson;65-67-68-70;—;270

Nelly Korda;69-67-67-71;—;274

Brittany Lincicome;64-71-73-67;—;275

So Yeon Ryu;69-69-69-68;—;275

Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-69-66;—;276

Lydia Ko;69-71-68-68;—;276

Marina Alex;69-67-71-69;—;276

Carlota Ciganda;66-71-69-70;—;276

Nasa Hataoka;64-76-70-68;—;278

Brooke M. Henderson;73-69-69-68;—;279

Amy Olson;63-72-76-68;—;279

Sei Young Kim;69-72-68-70;—;279

Danielle Kang;69-72-71-69;—;281

Jessica Korda;69-69-73-70;—;281

DP World Tour

At Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,675; Par: 72

Danny Willett;67-67-68-68;—;270

Patrick Reed;69-66-67-70;—;272

Matt Wallace;68-65-71-68;—;272

Dean Burmester;71-65-68-70;—;274

Adrian Otaegui;66-68-71-69;—;274

Jon Rahm;67-70-69-68;—;274

Dylan Frittelli;70-73-66-66;—;275

Tom Lewis,;69-69-67-70;—;275

Also

Sergio Garcia;71-68-67-70;—;276

Tommy Fleetwood;69-67-74-68;—;278

Rory McIlroy;69-67-71-73;—;280

Australian Open

At The Lakes

Sydney

Purse: $1.25 million

Yardage: 6,938; Par: 72

Abraham Ancer;69-69-65-69;—;272

Dimitrios Papadatos;69-70-71-67;—;277

Jake McLeod;70-67-75-66;—;278

Marcus Fraser;69-69-71-70;—;279

John Senden;73-71-70-66;—;280

Matthew Millar;73-68-71-68;—;280

a-David Micheluzzi;68-69-74-69;—;280

Cameron Percy;69-69-72-70;—;280

a-Keita Nakajima;70-68-70-72;—;280

