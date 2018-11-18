PGA
RSM Classic
At Sea Island Golf Club
Sea Island, Ga.
Purse: $6.4 million (winner earned $1,152,000)
s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70
p-Plantation Course: 6,907 yards, par-72
Charles Howell III;64p-64s-68-67;—;263
Patrick Rodgers;70s-70p-61-62;—;263
Webb Simpson;68s-68p-63-65;—;264
Ryan Blaum;69p-65s-65-66;—;265
Luke List;69p-68s-63-65;—;265
Cameron Champ;68p-63s-66-69;—;266
Zach Johnson;70s-66p-65-66;—;267
Kevin Kisner;70p-69s-63-65;—;267
Peter Uihlein;66s-71p-67-63;—;267
Chase Wright;67p-69s-67-64;—;267
Dominic Bozzelli;71s-66p-65-66;—;268
Austin Cook;66p-73s-65-64;—;268
Lucas Glover;69s-67p-67-65;—;268
Graeme McDowell;67s-68p-67-66;—;268
Anders Albertson;70s-66p-66-67;—;269
Ryan Armour;72s-66p-67-64;—;269
Matt Every;69s-69p-65-66;—;269
Jason Gore;68p-63s-66-72;—;269
David Hearn;68s-66p-67-68;—;269
Patton Kizzire;68p-72s-63-66;—;269
Hunter Mahan;71s-67p-67-64;—;269
Richy Werenski;71s-69p-63-66;—;269
LPGA
CME Group Tour
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $2.5 million (winner earned $500,000)
Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72
Lexi Thompson;65-67-68-70;—;270
Nelly Korda;69-67-67-71;—;274
Brittany Lincicome;64-71-73-67;—;275
So Yeon Ryu;69-69-69-68;—;275
Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-69-66;—;276
Lydia Ko;69-71-68-68;—;276
Marina Alex;69-67-71-69;—;276
Carlota Ciganda;66-71-69-70;—;276
Nasa Hataoka;64-76-70-68;—;278
Brooke M. Henderson;73-69-69-68;—;279
Amy Olson;63-72-76-68;—;279
Sei Young Kim;69-72-68-70;—;279
Danielle Kang;69-72-71-69;—;281
Jessica Korda;69-69-73-70;—;281
DP World Tour
At Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $8 million
Yardage: 7,675; Par: 72
Danny Willett;67-67-68-68;—;270
Patrick Reed;69-66-67-70;—;272
Matt Wallace;68-65-71-68;—;272
Dean Burmester;71-65-68-70;—;274
Adrian Otaegui;66-68-71-69;—;274
Jon Rahm;67-70-69-68;—;274
Dylan Frittelli;70-73-66-66;—;275
Tom Lewis,;69-69-67-70;—;275
Also
Sergio Garcia;71-68-67-70;—;276
Tommy Fleetwood;69-67-74-68;—;278
Rory McIlroy;69-67-71-73;—;280
Australian Open
At The Lakes
Sydney
Purse: $1.25 million
Yardage: 6,938; Par: 72
Abraham Ancer;69-69-65-69;—;272
Dimitrios Papadatos;69-70-71-67;—;277
Jake McLeod;70-67-75-66;—;278
Marcus Fraser;69-69-71-70;—;279
John Senden;73-71-70-66;—;280
Matthew Millar;73-68-71-68;—;280
a-David Micheluzzi;68-69-74-69;—;280
Cameron Percy;69-69-72-70;—;280
a-Keita Nakajima;70-68-70-72;—;280
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.