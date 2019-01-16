Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

Web.com

Bahamas Great Exuma

At Sandals Emerald Bay GC

Great Exumas, Bahamas

Purse: $600,000 (winner earned $108,000)

Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72

Zecheng Dou;67-66-67-70;—;270

Ben Kohles;73-67-68-64;—;272

Steve LeBrun;76-65-66-65;—;272

Steven Alker;72-69-66-66;—;273

John Oda;63-68-72-70;—;273

Rob Oppenheim;70-68-67-68;—;273

Willy Wilcox;66-69-69-69;—;273

Zac Blair;71-66-72-65;—;274

Matthew NeSmith;71-68-72-65;—;276

Austin Smotherman;67-68-72-69;—;276

Brett Stegmaier;71-69-68-68;—;276

Billy Kennerly;68-70-66-73;—;277

Callum Tarren;71-72-67-67;—;277

HSBC Championship

At Abu Dhabi GC

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72 (36-36)

Shane Lowry;31-31;—;62

Pablo Larrazabal;32-33;—;65

Louis Oosthuizen;30-35;—;65

Mike Lorenzo-Vera;33-32;—;65

Richard Sterne;32-33;—;65

Ian Poulter;31-35;—;66

Lee Westwood;30-36;—;66

Martin Kaymer;32-34;—;66

Alexander Bjork;32-34;—;66

Soren Kjeldsen;35-31;—;66

Brooks Koepka;35-32;—;67

Thomas Pieters;32-35;—;67

Fabrizio Zanotti;33-34;—;67

Also

Dustin Johnson;32-37;—;69

Tommy Fleetwood;35-34;—;69

