Web.com
Bahamas Great Exuma
At Sandals Emerald Bay GC
Great Exumas, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000 (winner earned $108,000)
Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72
Zecheng Dou;67-66-67-70;—;270
Ben Kohles;73-67-68-64;—;272
Steve LeBrun;76-65-66-65;—;272
Steven Alker;72-69-66-66;—;273
John Oda;63-68-72-70;—;273
Rob Oppenheim;70-68-67-68;—;273
Willy Wilcox;66-69-69-69;—;273
Zac Blair;71-66-72-65;—;274
Matthew NeSmith;71-68-72-65;—;276
Austin Smotherman;67-68-72-69;—;276
Brett Stegmaier;71-69-68-68;—;276
Billy Kennerly;68-70-66-73;—;277
Callum Tarren;71-72-67-67;—;277
HSBC Championship
At Abu Dhabi GC
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72 (36-36)
Shane Lowry;31-31;—;62
Pablo Larrazabal;32-33;—;65
Louis Oosthuizen;30-35;—;65
Mike Lorenzo-Vera;33-32;—;65
Richard Sterne;32-33;—;65
Ian Poulter;31-35;—;66
Lee Westwood;30-36;—;66
Martin Kaymer;32-34;—;66
Alexander Bjork;32-34;—;66
Soren Kjeldsen;35-31;—;66
Brooks Koepka;35-32;—;67
Thomas Pieters;32-35;—;67
Fabrizio Zanotti;33-34;—;67
Also
Dustin Johnson;32-37;—;69
Tommy Fleetwood;35-34;—;69
