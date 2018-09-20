PGA
Tour Championship
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,346; Par 70 (35-35)
Rickie Fowler;33-32;—;65
Tiger Woods;34-31;—;65
Gary Woodland;33-33;—;66
Justin Rose;33-33;—;66
Rory McIlroy;32-35;—;67
Justin Thomas;36-31;—;67
Tony Finau;33-34;—;67
Paul Casey;33-35;—;68
Jon Rahm;35-33;—;68
Xander Schauffele;35-33;—;68
Jason Day;35-33;—;68
Kyle Stanley;35-34;—;69
Tommy Fleetwood;33-36;—;69
Webb Simpson;34-35;—;69
Brooks Koepka;33-36;—;69
Dustin Johnson;38-31;—;69
Aaron Wise;36-34;—;70
Francesco Molinari;36-34;—;70
Cameron Smith;35-35;—;70
Bubba Watson;36-34;—;70
Patton Kizzire;38-33;—;71
Patrick Cantlay;37-34;—;71
Billy Horschel;35-36;—;71
Bryson DeChambeau;39-32;—;71
Hideki Matsuyama;35-37;—;72
Kevin Na;38-34;—;72
Patrick Reed;36-36;—;72
Marc Leishman;37-36;—;73
Phil Mickelson;40-33;—;73
Keegan Bradley;36-37;—;73
Web.com
Championship
At Atlantic Beach Country Club
Atlantic Beach, Fla.
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,849; Par 71 (35-36)
Chris Paisley;31-30;—;61
Ben Silverman;32-31;—;63
Cameron Tringale;33-30;—;63
Nicholas Lindheim;31-33;—;64
Matt Every;31-33;—;64
Lucas Glover;32-32;—;64
Trevor Cone;32-32;—;64
Denny McCarthy;31-33;—;64
Ben Crane;32-32;—;64
Carlos Ortiz;35-29;—;64
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;31-33;—;64
Brett Drewitt;31-34;—;65
Adam Svensson;31-34;—;65
Roger Sloan;32-33;—;65
David Skinns;33-32;—;65
Dylan Frittelli;31-34;—;65
Sepp Straka;31-34;—;65
Michael Thompson;32-34;—;66
Ben Kohles;33-33;—;66
Chase Wright;34-32;—;66
Kramer Hickok;30-36;—;66
Cameron Davis;32-34;—;66
John Merrick;34-32;—;66
Jim Knous;31-36;—;67
Sebastian Cappelen;32-35;—;67
Chase Seiffert;34-33;—;67
Dylan Meyer;32-35;—;67
Kevin Dougherty;35-32;—;67
Josh Teater;36-31;—;67
Chad Campbell;33-34;—;67
Michael Arnaud;36-31;—;67
Brett Stegmaier;33-34;—;67
Andres Romero;30-37;—;67
Wes Roach;36-31;—;67
Henrik Norlander;34-33;—;67
Curtis Luck;33-34;—;67
Robert Streb;33-34;—;67
Adam Schenk;32-35;—;67
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.