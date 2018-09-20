Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

PGA

Tour Championship

At East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,346; Par 70 (35-35)

Rickie Fowler;33-32;—;65

Tiger Woods;34-31;—;65

Gary Woodland;33-33;—;66

Justin Rose;33-33;—;66

Rory McIlroy;32-35;—;67

Justin Thomas;36-31;—;67

Tony Finau;33-34;—;67

Paul Casey;33-35;—;68

Jon Rahm;35-33;—;68

Xander Schauffele;35-33;—;68

Jason Day;35-33;—;68

Kyle Stanley;35-34;—;69

Tommy Fleetwood;33-36;—;69

Webb Simpson;34-35;—;69

Brooks Koepka;33-36;—;69

Dustin Johnson;38-31;—;69

Aaron Wise;36-34;—;70

Francesco Molinari;36-34;—;70

Cameron Smith;35-35;—;70

Bubba Watson;36-34;—;70

Patton Kizzire;38-33;—;71

Patrick Cantlay;37-34;—;71

Billy Horschel;35-36;—;71

Bryson DeChambeau;39-32;—;71

Hideki Matsuyama;35-37;—;72

Kevin Na;38-34;—;72

Patrick Reed;36-36;—;72

Marc Leishman;37-36;—;73

Phil Mickelson;40-33;—;73

Keegan Bradley;36-37;—;73

Web.com

Championship

At Atlantic Beach Country Club

Atlantic Beach, Fla.

Purse: $1 million

Yardage: 6,849; Par 71 (35-36)

Chris Paisley;31-30;—;61

Ben Silverman;32-31;—;63

Cameron Tringale;33-30;—;63

Nicholas Lindheim;31-33;—;64

Matt Every;31-33;—;64

Lucas Glover;32-32;—;64

Trevor Cone;32-32;—;64

Denny McCarthy;31-33;—;64

Ben Crane;32-32;—;64

Carlos Ortiz;35-29;—;64

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez;31-33;—;64

Brett Drewitt;31-34;—;65

Adam Svensson;31-34;—;65

Roger Sloan;32-33;—;65

David Skinns;33-32;—;65

Dylan Frittelli;31-34;—;65

Sepp Straka;31-34;—;65

Michael Thompson;32-34;—;66

Ben Kohles;33-33;—;66

Chase Wright;34-32;—;66

Kramer Hickok;30-36;—;66

Cameron Davis;32-34;—;66

John Merrick;34-32;—;66

Jim Knous;31-36;—;67

Sebastian Cappelen;32-35;—;67

Chase Seiffert;34-33;—;67

Dylan Meyer;32-35;—;67

Kevin Dougherty;35-32;—;67

Josh Teater;36-31;—;67

Chad Campbell;33-34;—;67

Michael Arnaud;36-31;—;67

Brett Stegmaier;33-34;—;67

Andres Romero;30-37;—;67

Wes Roach;36-31;—;67

Henrik Norlander;34-33;—;67

Curtis Luck;33-34;—;67

Robert Streb;33-34;—;67

Adam Schenk;32-35;—;67

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments