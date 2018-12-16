PNC
Father-Son Challenge
At The Ritz-Carlton GC
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $1.085 million (winners earned $200,000)
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72 (36-36)
Davis Love III-Dru Love;62-56;—;118
Stewart-Connor Cink;61-60;—;121
John-Little John Daly;59-62;—;121
Retief-Leo Goosen;63-58;—;121
David-Carter Toms;60-63;—;123
Jack-G.T.Nicklaus;61-64;—;125
Lee-Connor Janzen;62-64;—;126
Jerry-Wesley Pate;63-63;—;126
Jim-Mike Furyk;64-63;—;127
Matt-Peter Kuchar;65-62;—;127
Vijay-Qass Singh;64-63;—;127
Tom-David Kite;65-63;—;128
Mark-Shaun O'Meara;63-65;—;128
David-Brady Duval;66-63;—;129
Darren-Tyrone Clarke;67-64;—;131
Bernhard-Jackie Langer;68-64;—;132
Nick-Matthew Faldo;64-69;—;133
Lee-Daniel Trevino;66-67;—;133
Greg-Greg Norman Jr.;68-66;—;134
Nick-Greg Price;67-69;—;136
Dunhill Championship
At Leopard Creek CC
Malelane, South Africa
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 7,287; Par: 72
David Lipsky;70-66-70-68;—;274
David Drysdale;69-69-71-67;—;276
Zander Lombard;71-69-68-69;—;277
Scott Jamieson;71-66-68-72;—;277
Oliver Wilson;70-69-71-69;—;280
Ben Evans;70-70-71-69;—;280
Niklas Lemke;72-68-70-71;—;281
Louis Oosthuizen;71-69-70-71;—;281
Oliver Bekker;66-73-75-68;—;282
Adri Arnaus;71-74-67-70;—;282
Pablo Larrazabal;69-73-67-73;—;282
Neil Schietekat;72-72-70-69;—;283
Darren Fichardt;69-70-73-71;—;283
Dylan Frittelli;69-70-72-72;—;283
Robert MacIntyre;70-71-72-71;—;284
Romain Langasque;74-68-69-73;—;284
Brandon Stone;69-70-69-76;—;284
Also
Ernie Els;73-67-73-73;—;286
Branden Grace;73-72-70-72;—;287
Chase Koepka;73-72-75-79;—;299
