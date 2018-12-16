Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PNC

Father-Son Challenge

At The Ritz-Carlton GC

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $1.085 million (winners earned $200,000)

Yardage: 6,853; Par: 72 (36-36)

Davis Love III-Dru Love;62-56;—;118

Stewart-Connor Cink;61-60;—;121

John-Little John Daly;59-62;—;121

Retief-Leo Goosen;63-58;—;121

David-Carter Toms;60-63;—;123

Jack-G.T.Nicklaus;61-64;—;125

Lee-Connor Janzen;62-64;—;126

Jerry-Wesley Pate;63-63;—;126

Jim-Mike Furyk;64-63;—;127

Matt-Peter Kuchar;65-62;—;127

Vijay-Qass Singh;64-63;—;127

Tom-David Kite;65-63;—;128

Mark-Shaun O'Meara;63-65;—;128

David-Brady Duval;66-63;—;129

Darren-Tyrone Clarke;67-64;—;131

Bernhard-Jackie Langer;68-64;—;132

Nick-Matthew Faldo;64-69;—;133

Lee-Daniel Trevino;66-67;—;133

Greg-Greg Norman Jr.;68-66;—;134

Nick-Greg Price;67-69;—;136

Dunhill Championship

At Leopard Creek CC

Malelane, South Africa

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 7,287; Par: 72

David Lipsky;70-66-70-68;—;274

David Drysdale;69-69-71-67;—;276

Zander Lombard;71-69-68-69;—;277

Scott Jamieson;71-66-68-72;—;277

Oliver Wilson;70-69-71-69;—;280

Ben Evans;70-70-71-69;—;280

Niklas Lemke;72-68-70-71;—;281

Louis Oosthuizen;71-69-70-71;—;281

Oliver Bekker;66-73-75-68;—;282

Adri Arnaus;71-74-67-70;—;282

Pablo Larrazabal;69-73-67-73;—;282

Neil Schietekat;72-72-70-69;—;283

Darren Fichardt;69-70-73-71;—;283

Dylan Frittelli;69-70-72-72;—;283

Robert MacIntyre;70-71-72-71;—;284

Romain Langasque;74-68-69-73;—;284

Brandon Stone;69-70-69-76;—;284

Also

Ernie Els;73-67-73-73;—;286

Branden Grace;73-72-70-72;—;287

Chase Koepka;73-72-75-79;—;299

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments