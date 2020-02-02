Golf: Pro results
Golf: Pro results

Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.3 million (winner earned $1,314,000)

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

x-won on first playoff hole

x-Webb Simpson;71-63-64-69;—;267

Tony Finau;69-66-62-70;—;267

Nate Lashley;66-67-69-68;—;270

Justin Thomas;68-68-69-65;—;270

Bubba Watson;69-66-69-66;—;270

Max Homa;72-67-64-68;—;271

Scott Piercy;67-65-68-71;—;271

Adam Long;66-68-66-72;—;272

Daniel Berger;69-71-66-67;—;273

Branden Grace;67-67-70-69;—;273

Billy Horschel;63-68-73-69;—;273

Mark Hubbard;69-68-64-72;—;273

Jon Rahm;67-68-68-70;—;273

Byeong Hun An;65-66-70-72;—;273

Hudson Swafford;66-67-66-74;—;273

Harris English;65-72-68-69;—;274

Brandon Hagy;67-69-69-69;—;274

Matt Kuchar;68-70-67-69;—;274

Hideki Matsuyama;67-74-65-68;—;274

Keith Mitchell;68-67-70-69;—;274

Patrick Rodgers;67-69-70-68;—;274

J.B. Holmes;64-65-70-75;—;274

Russell Knox;71-67-67-69;—;274

Xander Schauffele;67-67-66-74;—;274

Korn Ferry Tour

Panama Championship

At Panama Golf Club

Panama City

Purse: $625,000 (winner earned $112,500)

Yardage: 7,157; Par: 70

Davis Riley;67-70-64-69;—;270

Roberto Diaz;67-70-69-65;—;271

Lee Hodges;69-67-67-69;—;272

Ben Kohles;67-68-69-68;—;272

Max McGreevy;70-63-69-70;—;272

Mito Pereira;68-69-65-70;—;272

Brett Drewitt;67-70-70-66;—;273

Dylan Wu;67-70-67-69;—;273

Nicholas Thompson;66-69-69-69;—;273

Saudi International

At Royal Greens Golf & CC

Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70

Graeme McDowell;64-68-66-70;—;268

Dustin Johnson;67-68-68-67;—;270

Thomas Pieters;70-67-69-65;—;271

Phil Mickelson;66-70-68-67;—;271

Gavin Green;64-67-70-70;—;271

Sergio Garcia;69-68-70-66;—;273

Abraham Ancer;69-70-67-67;—;273

Ross Fisher;66-68-71-68;—;273

Thomas Detry;73-66-65-69;—;273

Victor Dubuisson;69-65-65-74;—;273

Also

Brooks Koepka;70-69-65-72;—;276

