Golf: Pro results

PGA Tour
Phoenix Open
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.3 million (winner earned $1,314,000)
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
x-won on first playoff hole
x-Webb Simpson;71-63-64-69;—;267
Tony Finau;69-66-62-70;—;267
Nate Lashley;66-67-69-68;—;270
Justin Thomas;68-68-69-65;—;270
Bubba Watson;69-66-69-66;—;270
Max Homa;72-67-64-68;—;271
Scott Piercy;67-65-68-71;—;271
Adam Long;66-68-66-72;—;272
Daniel Berger;69-71-66-67;—;273
Branden Grace;67-67-70-69;—;273
Billy Horschel;63-68-73-69;—;273
Mark Hubbard;69-68-64-72;—;273
Jon Rahm;67-68-68-70;—;273
Byeong Hun An;65-66-70-72;—;273
Hudson Swafford;66-67-66-74;—;273
Harris English;65-72-68-69;—;274
Brandon Hagy;67-69-69-69;—;274
Matt Kuchar;68-70-67-69;—;274
Hideki Matsuyama;67-74-65-68;—;274
Keith Mitchell;68-67-70-69;—;274
Patrick Rodgers;67-69-70-68;—;274
J.B. Holmes;64-65-70-75;—;274
Russell Knox;71-67-67-69;—;274
Xander Schauffele;67-67-66-74;—;274
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
At Panama Golf Club
Panama City
Purse: $625,000 (winner earned $112,500)
Yardage: 7,157; Par: 70
Davis Riley;67-70-64-69;—;270
Roberto Diaz;67-70-69-65;—;271
Lee Hodges;69-67-67-69;—;272
Ben Kohles;67-68-69-68;—;272
Max McGreevy;70-63-69-70;—;272
Mito Pereira;68-69-65-70;—;272
Brett Drewitt;67-70-70-66;—;273
Dylan Wu;67-70-67-69;—;273
Nicholas Thompson;66-69-69-69;—;273
Saudi International
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Graeme McDowell;64-68-66-70;—;268
Dustin Johnson;67-68-68-67;—;270
Thomas Pieters;70-67-69-65;—;271
Phil Mickelson;66-70-68-67;—;271
Gavin Green;64-67-70-70;—;271
Sergio Garcia;69-68-70-66;—;273
Abraham Ancer;69-70-67-67;—;273
Ross Fisher;66-68-71-68;—;273
Thomas Detry;73-66-65-69;—;273
Victor Dubuisson;69-65-65-74;—;273
Also
Brooks Koepka;70-69-65-72;—;276