Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art golf

BMW Championship

At Aronimink GC

Newtown Square, Pa.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,267; Par: 70 (35-35)

Tiger Woods;33-29;—;62

Rory McIlroy;31-31;—;62

Xander Schauffele;31-32;—;63

Billy Horschel;33-31;—;64

Peter Uihlein;34-30;—;64

Justin Thomas;32-32;—;64

Alex Noren;32-32;—;64

Ryan Armour;31-34;—;65

Byeong Hun An;35-30;—;65

Rickie Fowler;34-31;—;65

Aaron Wise;33-32;—;65

Hideki Matsuyama;31-35;—;66

Gary Woodland;32-34;—;66

Jon Rahm;33-33;—;66

Justin Rose;32-34;—;66

Brian Gay;34-32;—;66

Henrik Stenson;33-33;—;66

Webb Simpson;32-34;—;66

Keegan Bradley;33-33;—;66

Andrew Putnam;32-35;—;67

Emiliano Grillo;34-33;—;67

Jordan Spieth;32-35;—;67

Bryson DeChambeau;33-34;—;67

J.J. Spaun;33-34;—;67

Keith Mitchell;34-33;—;67

C.T. Pan;32-35;—;67

Jason Day;33-34;—;67

Kyle Stanley;32-35;—;67

Beau Hossler;34-33;—;67

Ian Poulter;34-34;—;68

Patton Kizzire;35-33;—;68

Charles Howell III;35-33;—;68

Zach Johnson;36-32;—;68

Chez Reavie;33-35;—;68

Andrew Landry;33-35;—;68

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tony Finau;35-33;—;68

Ted Potter, Jr.;34-34;—;68

Adam Hadwin;35-34;—;69

Patrick Reed;35-34;—;69

Abraham Ancer;34-35;—;69

Jason Kokrak;34-35;—;69

Chris Kirk;34-35;—;69

Brian Harman;31-38;—;69

Pat Perez;33-36;—;69

Chesson Hadley;34-35;—;69

Brooks Koepka;33-36;—;69

Paul Casey;34-35;—;69

Tyrrell Hatton;35-34;—;69

Dustin Johnson;33-37;—;70

Francesco Molinari;34-36;—;70

Ryan Palmer;34-36;—;70

Brice Garnett;35-35;—;70

Rafa Cabrera Bello;36-34;—;70

Luke List;35-35;—;70

Kevin Na;35-35;—;70

Scott Piercy;36-34;—;70

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments