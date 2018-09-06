BMW Championship
At Aronimink GC
Newtown Square, Pa.
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,267; Par: 70 (35-35)
Tiger Woods;33-29;—;62
Rory McIlroy;31-31;—;62
Xander Schauffele;31-32;—;63
Billy Horschel;33-31;—;64
Peter Uihlein;34-30;—;64
Justin Thomas;32-32;—;64
Alex Noren;32-32;—;64
Ryan Armour;31-34;—;65
Byeong Hun An;35-30;—;65
Rickie Fowler;34-31;—;65
Aaron Wise;33-32;—;65
Hideki Matsuyama;31-35;—;66
Gary Woodland;32-34;—;66
Jon Rahm;33-33;—;66
Justin Rose;32-34;—;66
Brian Gay;34-32;—;66
Henrik Stenson;33-33;—;66
Webb Simpson;32-34;—;66
Keegan Bradley;33-33;—;66
Andrew Putnam;32-35;—;67
Emiliano Grillo;34-33;—;67
Jordan Spieth;32-35;—;67
Bryson DeChambeau;33-34;—;67
J.J. Spaun;33-34;—;67
Keith Mitchell;34-33;—;67
C.T. Pan;32-35;—;67
Jason Day;33-34;—;67
Kyle Stanley;32-35;—;67
Beau Hossler;34-33;—;67
Ian Poulter;34-34;—;68
Patton Kizzire;35-33;—;68
Charles Howell III;35-33;—;68
Zach Johnson;36-32;—;68
Chez Reavie;33-35;—;68
Andrew Landry;33-35;—;68
Tony Finau;35-33;—;68
Ted Potter, Jr.;34-34;—;68
Adam Hadwin;35-34;—;69
Patrick Reed;35-34;—;69
Abraham Ancer;34-35;—;69
Jason Kokrak;34-35;—;69
Chris Kirk;34-35;—;69
Brian Harman;31-38;—;69
Pat Perez;33-36;—;69
Chesson Hadley;34-35;—;69
Brooks Koepka;33-36;—;69
Paul Casey;34-35;—;69
Tyrrell Hatton;35-34;—;69
Dustin Johnson;33-37;—;70
Francesco Molinari;34-36;—;70
Ryan Palmer;34-36;—;70
Brice Garnett;35-35;—;70
Rafa Cabrera Bello;36-34;—;70
Luke List;35-35;—;70
Kevin Na;35-35;—;70
Scott Piercy;36-34;—;70
