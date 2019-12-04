PGA
Hero World Challenge
At Albany
Nassau, Bahamas
Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72 (36-36)
Gary Woodland;34-32;—;66
Patrick Reed;34-32;—;66
Chez Reavie;35-33;—;68
Justin Rose;37-32;—;69
Justin Thomas;34-35;—;69
Rickie Fowler;35-34;—;69
Henrik Stenson;36-33;—;69
Jon Rahm;35-35;—;70
Kevin Kisner;35-36;—;71
Matt Kuchar;34-37;—;71
Bubba Watson;35-37;—;72
Tiger Woods;38-34;—;72
Xander Schauffele;38-35;—;73
Webb Simpson;35-38;—;73
Patrick Cantlay;36-38;—;74
Jordan Spieth;38-37;—;75
Bryson DeChambeau;38-38;—;76
Tony Finau;41-38;—;79
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.