PGA

Hero World Challenge

At Albany

Nassau, Bahamas

Yardage: 7,309; Par: 72 (36-36)

Gary Woodland;34-32;—;66

Patrick Reed;34-32;—;66

Chez Reavie;35-33;—;68

Justin Rose;37-32;—;69

Justin Thomas;34-35;—;69

Rickie Fowler;35-34;—;69

Henrik Stenson;36-33;—;69

Jon Rahm;35-35;—;70

Kevin Kisner;35-36;—;71

Matt Kuchar;34-37;—;71

Bubba Watson;35-37;—;72

Tiger Woods;38-34;—;72

Xander Schauffele;38-35;—;73

Webb Simpson;35-38;—;73

Patrick Cantlay;36-38;—;74

Jordan Spieth;38-37;—;75

Bryson DeChambeau;38-38;—;76

Tony Finau;41-38;—;79

