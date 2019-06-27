Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Rocket Mortgage Classic

At Detroit Golf Club

Purse: $7.3 million

Yardage: 7,340; Par 72

Nate Lashley;32-31;—;63

Ryan Armour;33-31;—;64

Nick Watney;31-33;—;64

Charles Howell III;32-33;—;65

Talor Gooch;32-33;—;65

Chez Reavie;32-33;—;65

Stewart Cink;32-33;—;65

Rory Sabbatini;33-32;—;65

Adam Schenk;33-32;—;65

Chase Wright;33-32;—;65

Brian Stuard;31-35;—;66

Kevin Kisner;34-32;—;66

Mackenzie Hughes;32-34;—;66

Kevin Streelman;33-33;—;66

J.J. Spaun;32-34;—;66

Danny Lee;35-31;—;66

Harris English;33-33;—;66

Scott Stallings;32-34;—;66

Jason Kokrak;35-31;—;66

Bronson Burgoon;36-30;—;66

Cameron Champ;32-34;—;66

Dylan Frittelli;31-35;—;66

Martin Piller;34-32;—;66

Tom Hoge;34-33;—;67

Luke Donald;34-33;—;67

Joey Garber;33-34;—;67

Carlos Ortiz;33-34;—;67

Jonas Blixt;33-34;—;67

J.B. Holmes;31-36;—;67

Chad Collins;34-33;—;67

Wes Roach;33-34;—;67

Curtis Luck;32-35;—;67

U.S. Senior Open

At The Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame

South Bend Ind.

Purse: TBA

Yardage: 6,943; Par 70 (35-35)

a-denotes amateur

David Toms;29-33;—;62

Steve Stricker;32-30;—;62

Kirk Triplett;31-33;—;64

Jerry Kelly;32-32;—;64

Vijay Singh;31-34;—;65

Duffy Waldorf;32-33;—;65

Toru Suzuki;34-31;—;65

Retief Goosen;32-34;—;66

Miguel Angel Jimenez;32-34;—;66

Mark Brown;33-33;—;66

Chris DiMarco;35-31;—;66

Bernhard Langer;33-33;—;66

Billy Andrade;34-32;—;66

Bob Estes;34-33;—;67

Kenny Perry;34-33;—;67

Jeff Sluman;34-33;—;67

Scott Parel;33-34;—;67

Kevin Sutherland;33-34;—;67

Joe Durant;34-33;—;67

Paul Goydos;36-31;—;67

Wes Short Jr.;35-33;—;68

Gene Sauers;35-33;—;68

Ken Tanigawa;33-35;—;68

Fran Quinn;35-33;—;68

Jesus Rivas;35-33;—;68

Jong-Duck Kim;34-34;—;68

Billy Mayfair;32-36;—;68

Colin Montgomerie;35-33;—;68

Corey Pavin;34-34;—;68

Mark O'Meara;34-34;—;68

Tom Lehman;36-32;—;68

Gary Nicklaus;36-32;—;68

Woody Austin;34-34;—;68

Kirk Hanefeld;32-37;—;69

Tommy Armour III;34-35;—;69

Tim Petrovic;35-34;—;69

Tom Watson;34-35;—;69

Kohki Idoki;36-33;—;69

Jeff Gallagher;35-34;—;69

Jim Estes;35-34;—;69

Clark Dennis;34-35;—;69

Fred Funk;35-34;—;69

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship

At Oakridge Country Club

Farmington, Utah

Purse: $725,000

Yardage: 7,045; Par 71 (36-35)

Robert Garrigus;31-33;—;64

Justin Lower;34-31;—;65

Charlie Saxon;34-32;—;66

Daniel Summerhays;32-34;—;66

Matthew Campbell;36-30;—;66

Doug Ghim;36-31;—;67

Chad Ramey;34-33;—;67

Luke Guthrie;34-33;—;67

Tyler McCumber;36-32;—;68

Tyrone Van Aswegen;37-31;—;68

Max Rottluff;35-33;—;68

Joseph Bramlett;34-34;—;68

Joshua Creel;35-33;—;68

Rob Oppenheim;33-35;—;68

