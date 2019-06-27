PGA Tour
Rocket Mortgage Classic
At Detroit Golf Club
Purse: $7.3 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par 72
Nate Lashley;32-31;—;63
Ryan Armour;33-31;—;64
Nick Watney;31-33;—;64
Charles Howell III;32-33;—;65
Talor Gooch;32-33;—;65
Chez Reavie;32-33;—;65
Stewart Cink;32-33;—;65
Rory Sabbatini;33-32;—;65
Adam Schenk;33-32;—;65
Chase Wright;33-32;—;65
Brian Stuard;31-35;—;66
Kevin Kisner;34-32;—;66
Mackenzie Hughes;32-34;—;66
Kevin Streelman;33-33;—;66
J.J. Spaun;32-34;—;66
Danny Lee;35-31;—;66
Harris English;33-33;—;66
Scott Stallings;32-34;—;66
Jason Kokrak;35-31;—;66
Bronson Burgoon;36-30;—;66
Cameron Champ;32-34;—;66
Dylan Frittelli;31-35;—;66
Martin Piller;34-32;—;66
Tom Hoge;34-33;—;67
Luke Donald;34-33;—;67
Joey Garber;33-34;—;67
Carlos Ortiz;33-34;—;67
Jonas Blixt;33-34;—;67
J.B. Holmes;31-36;—;67
Chad Collins;34-33;—;67
Wes Roach;33-34;—;67
Curtis Luck;32-35;—;67
U.S. Senior Open
At The Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame
South Bend Ind.
Purse: TBA
Yardage: 6,943; Par 70 (35-35)
a-denotes amateur
David Toms;29-33;—;62
Steve Stricker;32-30;—;62
Kirk Triplett;31-33;—;64
Jerry Kelly;32-32;—;64
Vijay Singh;31-34;—;65
Duffy Waldorf;32-33;—;65
Toru Suzuki;34-31;—;65
Retief Goosen;32-34;—;66
Miguel Angel Jimenez;32-34;—;66
Mark Brown;33-33;—;66
Chris DiMarco;35-31;—;66
Bernhard Langer;33-33;—;66
Billy Andrade;34-32;—;66
Bob Estes;34-33;—;67
Kenny Perry;34-33;—;67
Jeff Sluman;34-33;—;67
Scott Parel;33-34;—;67
Kevin Sutherland;33-34;—;67
Joe Durant;34-33;—;67
Paul Goydos;36-31;—;67
Wes Short Jr.;35-33;—;68
Gene Sauers;35-33;—;68
Ken Tanigawa;33-35;—;68
Fran Quinn;35-33;—;68
Jesus Rivas;35-33;—;68
Jong-Duck Kim;34-34;—;68
Billy Mayfair;32-36;—;68
Colin Montgomerie;35-33;—;68
Corey Pavin;34-34;—;68
Mark O'Meara;34-34;—;68
Tom Lehman;36-32;—;68
Gary Nicklaus;36-32;—;68
Woody Austin;34-34;—;68
Kirk Hanefeld;32-37;—;69
Tommy Armour III;34-35;—;69
Tim Petrovic;35-34;—;69
Tom Watson;34-35;—;69
Kohki Idoki;36-33;—;69
Jeff Gallagher;35-34;—;69
Jim Estes;35-34;—;69
Clark Dennis;34-35;—;69
Fred Funk;35-34;—;69
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
At Oakridge Country Club
Farmington, Utah
Purse: $725,000
Yardage: 7,045; Par 71 (36-35)
Robert Garrigus;31-33;—;64
Justin Lower;34-31;—;65
Charlie Saxon;34-32;—;66
Daniel Summerhays;32-34;—;66
Matthew Campbell;36-30;—;66
Doug Ghim;36-31;—;67
Chad Ramey;34-33;—;67
Luke Guthrie;34-33;—;67
Tyler McCumber;36-32;—;68
Tyrone Van Aswegen;37-31;—;68
Max Rottluff;35-33;—;68
Joseph Bramlett;34-34;—;68
Joshua Creel;35-33;—;68
Rob Oppenheim;33-35;—;68
