WGC

Bridgestone Invitational

At Firestone CC (South)

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $10 million (winner earned $1,700,000)

Yardage: 7,400; Par 70

Justin Thomas;65-64-67-69;—;265

Kyle Stanley;63-68-70-68;—;269

Dustin Johnson;69-71-66-64;—;270

Thorbjorn Olesen;71-67-68-64;—;270

Brooks Koepka;66-70-68-67;—;271

Patrick Cantlay;64-72-68-68;—;272

Anirban Lahiri;65-70-69-68;—;272

Rory McIlroy;65-67-67-73;—;272

Aaron Wise;67-71-67-67;—;272

Jason Day;65-66-69-73;—;273

Tony Finau;68-66-71-68;—;273

Si Woo Kim;64-68-72-69;—;273

Ian Poulter;62-67-70-74;—;273

Tommy Fleetwood;66-63-74-71;—;274

Matt Kuchar;68-70-67-69;—;274

Marc Leishman;65-69-67-73;—;274

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-67-69-71;—;275

Ross Fisher;67-68-71-69;—;275

Rickie Fowler;63-74-65-73;—;275

Zach Johnson;69-70-67-69;—;275

Jon Rahm;64-70-68-73;—;275

Gary Woodland;67-71-69-68;—;275

Cameron Smith;70-70-69-67;—;276

Luke List;65-68-71-73;—;277

Phil Mickelson;66-69-72-70;—;277

Louis Oosthuizen;68-66-69-74;—;277

Webb Simpson;69-65-71-72;—;277

Also

Tiger Woods;66-68-73-73;—;280

Jordan Spieth;71-72-68-74;—;285

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship

At Montreux Golf & Country Club

Reno, Nev.

Purse: $3.4 million (winner earned $612,000)

Yardage: 7,472; Par 72

Note: Tournament uses the modified Stableford scoring format, with 8 points for an albatross, 5 points for an eagle, 2 points for a birdie and zero points for a par. One point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are subtracted for a double bogey or worse.

Andrew Putnam;6;17;15;9;—;47

Chad Campbell;6;4;22;11;—;43

John Oda;7;9;13;8;—;37

J.J. Spaun;7;12;10;8;—;37

Ollie Schniederjans;17;8;1;10;—;36

William McGirt;6;2;7;20;—;35

Sam Saunders;10;13;12;-1;—;34

Chris Stroud;7;6;13;8;—;34

Brandon Harkins;5;13;3;12;—;33

Vaughn Taylor;2;6;10;15;—;33

Derek Fathauer;6;14;5;7;—;32

C.T. Pan;7;8;6;11;—;32

Ben Silverman;11;8;3;10;—;32

Hudson Swafford;12;10;-1;11;—;32

Champions Tour

3M Championship

At TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $1.75 million (winner earned $262,500)

Yardage: 7,114; Par: 72

Kenny Perry;66-60-69;—;195

Wes Short, Jr.;67-68-63;—;198

Glen Day;66-65-70;—;201

Tom Gillis;67-67-67;—;201

Joe Durant;71-65-67;—;203

Bob Estes;72-65-66;—;203

Lee Janzen;66-68-69;—;203

Tim Petrovic;70-65-68;—;203

Kevin Sutherland;67-70-66;—;203

Scott Hoch;70-69-65;—;204

Tom Lehman;69-66-69;—;204

Scott Parel;67-69-68;—;204

Tom Byrum;70-67-68;—;205

Jerry Smith;64-70-71;—;205

Duffy Waldorf;69-70-66;—;205

Woody Austin;72-66-68;—;206

Michael Bradle;71-67-68;—;206

Kent Jones;70-67-69;—;206

Kirk Triplett;69-68-69;—;206

LPGA Tour

Women's British Open

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Purse:, $3.25 million (winner earned $490,000)

Yardage: 6,585; Par: 72

Georgia Hall;67-68-69-67;—;271

Pornanong Phatlum;67-67-69-70;—;273

So Yeon Ryu;69-69-67-70;—;275

Sei Young Kim;71-71-71-66;—;279

Ariya Jutanugarn;71-70-69-69;—;279

Mamiko Higa;66-69-71-73;—;279

Shanshan Feng;71-71-69-69;—;280

Carlota Ciganda;69-73-68-70;—;280

Yu Liu;69-72-68-71;—;280

Minjee Lee;65-70-71-75;—;281

Jeong Eun Lee;73-70-71-68;—;282

Thidapa Suwannapura;72-71-67-72;—;282

Lydia Ko;68-71-70-73;—;282

Brooke M. Henderson;69-70-69-74;—;282

Jaye Marie Green;74-69-73-67;—;283

Su Oh;73-70-72-68;—;283

Brittany Altomare;70-70-70-73;—;283

Teresa Lu;67-69-73-74;—;283

Sung Hyun Park;67-70-69-77;—;283

Web.com Tour

KC Golf Classic

At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate

Overland Park, Kan.

Purse: $675,000 (winner earned $121,500)

Yardage: 7,237; Par 71

Sepp Straka;64-65-64-69;—;262

Kyle Jones;63-66-63-71;—;263

Sam Burns;66-64-70-66;—;266

Max Rottluff;67-63-69-68;—;267

Chris Thompson;67-64-67-69;—;267

Brad Brunner;70-68-63-68;—;269

Sebastian Cappelen;68-68-64-69;—;269

Billy Kennerly;67-66-68-68;—;269

Rico Hoey;67-71-68-64;—;270

Brian Richey;67-70-65-68;—;270

