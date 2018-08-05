WGC
Bridgestone Invitational
At Firestone CC (South)
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $10 million (winner earned $1,700,000)
Yardage: 7,400; Par 70
Justin Thomas;65-64-67-69;—;265
Kyle Stanley;63-68-70-68;—;269
Dustin Johnson;69-71-66-64;—;270
Thorbjorn Olesen;71-67-68-64;—;270
Brooks Koepka;66-70-68-67;—;271
Patrick Cantlay;64-72-68-68;—;272
Anirban Lahiri;65-70-69-68;—;272
Rory McIlroy;65-67-67-73;—;272
Aaron Wise;67-71-67-67;—;272
Jason Day;65-66-69-73;—;273
Tony Finau;68-66-71-68;—;273
Si Woo Kim;64-68-72-69;—;273
Ian Poulter;62-67-70-74;—;273
Tommy Fleetwood;66-63-74-71;—;274
Matt Kuchar;68-70-67-69;—;274
Marc Leishman;65-69-67-73;—;274
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-67-69-71;—;275
Ross Fisher;67-68-71-69;—;275
Rickie Fowler;63-74-65-73;—;275
Zach Johnson;69-70-67-69;—;275
Jon Rahm;64-70-68-73;—;275
Gary Woodland;67-71-69-68;—;275
Cameron Smith;70-70-69-67;—;276
Luke List;65-68-71-73;—;277
Phil Mickelson;66-69-72-70;—;277
Louis Oosthuizen;68-66-69-74;—;277
Webb Simpson;69-65-71-72;—;277
Also
Tiger Woods;66-68-73-73;—;280
Jordan Spieth;71-72-68-74;—;285
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship
At Montreux Golf & Country Club
Reno, Nev.
Purse: $3.4 million (winner earned $612,000)
Yardage: 7,472; Par 72
Note: Tournament uses the modified Stableford scoring format, with 8 points for an albatross, 5 points for an eagle, 2 points for a birdie and zero points for a par. One point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are subtracted for a double bogey or worse.
Andrew Putnam;6;17;15;9;—;47
Chad Campbell;6;4;22;11;—;43
John Oda;7;9;13;8;—;37
J.J. Spaun;7;12;10;8;—;37
Ollie Schniederjans;17;8;1;10;—;36
William McGirt;6;2;7;20;—;35
Sam Saunders;10;13;12;-1;—;34
Chris Stroud;7;6;13;8;—;34
Brandon Harkins;5;13;3;12;—;33
Vaughn Taylor;2;6;10;15;—;33
Derek Fathauer;6;14;5;7;—;32
C.T. Pan;7;8;6;11;—;32
Ben Silverman;11;8;3;10;—;32
Hudson Swafford;12;10;-1;11;—;32
Champions Tour
3M Championship
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $1.75 million (winner earned $262,500)
Yardage: 7,114; Par: 72
Kenny Perry;66-60-69;—;195
Wes Short, Jr.;67-68-63;—;198
Glen Day;66-65-70;—;201
Tom Gillis;67-67-67;—;201
Joe Durant;71-65-67;—;203
Bob Estes;72-65-66;—;203
Lee Janzen;66-68-69;—;203
Tim Petrovic;70-65-68;—;203
Kevin Sutherland;67-70-66;—;203
Scott Hoch;70-69-65;—;204
Tom Lehman;69-66-69;—;204
Scott Parel;67-69-68;—;204
Tom Byrum;70-67-68;—;205
Jerry Smith;64-70-71;—;205
Duffy Waldorf;69-70-66;—;205
Woody Austin;72-66-68;—;206
Michael Bradle;71-67-68;—;206
Kent Jones;70-67-69;—;206
Kirk Triplett;69-68-69;—;206
LPGA Tour
Women's British Open
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Purse:, $3.25 million (winner earned $490,000)
Yardage: 6,585; Par: 72
Georgia Hall;67-68-69-67;—;271
Pornanong Phatlum;67-67-69-70;—;273
So Yeon Ryu;69-69-67-70;—;275
Sei Young Kim;71-71-71-66;—;279
Ariya Jutanugarn;71-70-69-69;—;279
Mamiko Higa;66-69-71-73;—;279
Shanshan Feng;71-71-69-69;—;280
Carlota Ciganda;69-73-68-70;—;280
Yu Liu;69-72-68-71;—;280
Minjee Lee;65-70-71-75;—;281
Jeong Eun Lee;73-70-71-68;—;282
Thidapa Suwannapura;72-71-67-72;—;282
Lydia Ko;68-71-70-73;—;282
Brooke M. Henderson;69-70-69-74;—;282
Jaye Marie Green;74-69-73-67;—;283
Su Oh;73-70-72-68;—;283
Brittany Altomare;70-70-70-73;—;283
Teresa Lu;67-69-73-74;—;283
Sung Hyun Park;67-70-69-77;—;283
Web.com Tour
KC Golf Classic
At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate
Overland Park, Kan.
Purse: $675,000 (winner earned $121,500)
Yardage: 7,237; Par 71
Sepp Straka;64-65-64-69;—;262
Kyle Jones;63-66-63-71;—;263
Sam Burns;66-64-70-66;—;266
Max Rottluff;67-63-69-68;—;267
Chris Thompson;67-64-67-69;—;267
Brad Brunner;70-68-63-68;—;269
Sebastian Cappelen;68-68-64-69;—;269
Billy Kennerly;67-66-68-68;—;269
Rico Hoey;67-71-68-64;—;270
Brian Richey;67-70-65-68;—;270
